Cytokinetics to Announce Topline Results from ACACIA-HCM, the Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Aficamten in Patients with Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, on May 5, 2026

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast Tuesday May 5 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced it will report topline results from ACACIA-HCM (Assessment Comparing Aficamten to Placebo on Cardiac Endpoints In Adults with Non-Obstructive HCM) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Following the announcement, Cytokinetics will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at https://ir.cytokinetics.com or the following link: ACACIA-HCM Topline Results. An archived replay of the webcast will be available via Cytokinetics’ website for six months.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Omecamtiv mecarbil and ulacamten are investigational medicines. They have not been approved nor determined to be safe or efficacious for any disease state or any indication by FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

MYQORZO® is a registered trademark of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and the European Union.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757