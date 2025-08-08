Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Regulatory Reviews of Aficamten for Obstructive HCM Progressing in U.S., E.U. and China; Late-Cycle Meeting with U.S. FDA Scheduled for September Ahead of December 26, 2025 PDUFA Date

Primary Results from MAPLE-HCM to be Presented in a Hot Line Session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025

~$1.0 Billion in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of June 30, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) reported a management update and financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

“Following solid progress in the first half of the year, we are looking forward to several key corporate milestones. Our primary focus remains on preparations for the potential FDA approval of aficamten in late December and subsequent commercial launch in early 2026,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we are pleased to be sharing results from MAPLE-HCM later this month, which we believe will provide important information related to the standard-of-care in obstructive HCM. With our current balance sheet and additional access to capital, we are well-positioned to execute on both the commercialization and potential label expansion opportunities of aficamten while also advancing our later-stage specialty cardiovascular pipeline.”

Q2 and Recent Highlights

Cardiac Muscle Programs

aficamten (cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Continued to support the review of the New Drug Application (NDA) for aficamten for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With the three-month extension of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date to December 26, 2025, the late cycle meeting is now scheduled to occur in September.





Prepared responses to the Day 120 List of Questions from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aficamten for the treatment of obstructive HCM; submission on track to meet the clock stop timeline agreed with EMA. We expect a potential EMA decision regarding the MAA in 1H 2026.





Completed all Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspections for applications under review.





Continued to support the review of the NDA for aficamten for obstructive HCM by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in China.





Advanced the ongoing clinical trials program for aficamten:

Announced positive topline results from MAPLE-HCM ( M etoprolol vs A ficamten in P atients with L VOT Obstruction on E xercise Capacity in HCM ). The primary results will be presented in a Hot Line Session in August at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025.



Continued conduct of ACACIA-HCM ( A ssessment C omparing A ficamten to Placebo on C ardiac Endpoints I n A dults with Non-Obstructive HCM ), a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. We expect to share topline results of the primary cohort (excluding Japan) in 1H 2026. Dosed the first patient in the Japan cohort of ACACIA-HCM.



Dosed the first patient in CAMELLIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in Japanese patients with obstructive HCM. CAMELLIA-HCM is being conducted by Bayer in collaboration with Cytokinetics to support potential marketing authorization in Japan.



Continued enrolling patients in CEDAR-HCM ( C linical E valuation of D osing with A ficamten to R educe Obstruction in a Pediatric Population in HCM ), a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with symptomatic obstructive HCM. We expect to complete patient enrollment of the adolescent cohort in 2H 2025.





Presented new analyses at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2025 Congress from SEQUOIA-HCM on the effect of aficamten between patients with mild and moderate-to-severe symptoms, and across geographic regions.





Expanded U.S. commercial readiness activities for aficamten including sales force recruitment, final stages of implementing patient support programs and finalization of our promotional launch campaign. Continued payer engagement to educate on the clinical data supportive of aficamten and the clinical and economic burden of HCM.





Advanced European commercial readiness activities including hiring key leadership positions in our European headquarters and other EU and UK geographies, preparing Health Technology Assessment (HTA) dossiers and ensuring launch readiness for potential approval in Germany in 1H 2025.





Published the following manuscripts:

“A Plain Language Summary of the SEQUOIA-HCM Study: Aficamten for Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” in Future Cardiology “Efficacy of Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Mild Symptoms: Results from the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial” in the European Heart Journal “Associations of Sex on Economic Burden in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from Medical and Pharmacy Claims Data in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine “Aficamten Treatment for Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: 48-weeks Results From FOREST-HCM” in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology – Heart Failure “Concomitant Aficamten and Disopyramide in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology – Heart Failure “Clinical Evaluation of the Effect of Aficamten on QT/QTc Interval in Healthy Participants” in Clinical and Translational Science







omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)

Continued conduct of COMET-HF (Confirmation of Omecamtiv Mecarbil Efficacy Trial in Heart Failure), a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction. We expect to continue enrollment through 2025 to enable completion of enrollment in late 2026.





ulacamten (CK-4021586, cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Received approval from the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Program of the World Health Organization for ulacamten to be used as the nonproprietary name for CK-4021586.





Continued conduct of AMBER-HFpEF (Assessment of CK-586 in a Multi-Center, Blinded Evaluation of Safety and Tolerability Results in HFpEF), a Phase 2 clinical trial of ulacamten in patients with symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥ 60%. We expect to complete patient enrollment of the first two cohorts in 2H 2025.





Pre-Clinical Development and Ongoing Research

Continued pre-clinical development and research activities directed to additional muscle biology focused programs.





Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

As of June 30, 2025, the company had approximately $1.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments compared to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Cash, cash equivalents and investments declined by $52.6 million during the second quarter of 2025. The Company received $75 million in proceeds from the drawing on Tranche 4 of the Royalty Pharma Multi Tranche Term Loan in the second quarter of 2025.





Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $66.8 million compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2024. Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 included the recognition of $52.4 million related to the Company’s license and collaboration agreement for aficamten in Japan with Bayer, and $11.7 million for the achievement of clinical milestones in the non-obstructive HCM and obstructive HCM trials in Japan.





Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $112.6 million, which included $13.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared to $79.6 million for the same period in 2024, which included $11.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The increase was primarily due to advancing our clinical trials, higher personnel-related costs, and medical affairs-related activities.





General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $65.7 million, which included $14.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared to $50.8 million for the same period in 2024, which included $13.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The increase was primarily due to investments toward commercial readiness and higher personnel-related costs.





Net Income (Loss)

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $134.4 million, or $(1.12) per share, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $143.3 million, or $(1.31) per share, basic and diluted, for the same period in 2024.





2025 Financial Guidance

The company is maintaining its full year 2025 financial guidance:

GAAP operating expense* $670 million to $710 million Non-cash stock-based compensation expense included in GAAP operating expense $120 million to $110 million



*GAAP operating expense comprised of R&D and SG&A expenses.

Anticipated year-over-year increase in GAAP operating expense includes investments toward commercial readiness for the potential approval and launch of aficamten for patients with obstructive HCM.

The financial guidance does not include the effect of GAAP adjustments as may be caused by events that occur subsequent to publication of this guidance, including but not limited to Business Development activities.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and short term investments $ 858,135 $ 1,076,014 Other current assets 28,407 31,926 Total current assets 886,542 1,107,940 Long-term investments 178,201 145,055 Property and equipment, net 70,219 65,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,120 75,158 Other assets 14,553 7,705 Total assets $ 1,225,635 $ 1,401,673 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 68,543 $ 75,692 Short-term operating lease liabilities 19,585 18,978 Current portion of long-term debt 14,400 11,520 Derivative liabilities measured at fair value 17,600 11,300 Deferred revenue 1,344 52,370 Other current liabilities 9,592 9,814 Total current liabilities 131,064 179,674 Term loan, net 159,058 93,227 Convertible notes, net 553,987 552,370 Liabilities related to revenue participation right purchase agreements, net 489,503 462,192 Long-term operating lease liabilities 111,028 112,582 Liabilities related to RPI Transactions measured at fair value 147,700 137,000 Other non-current liabilities 2,015 — Total liabilities 1,594,355 1,537,045 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Common stock 119 118 Additional paid-in capital 2,628,829 2,563,876 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (158 ) 2,398 Accumulated deficit (2,997,510 ) (2,701,764 ) Total stockholders' deficit (368,720 ) (135,372 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,225,635 $ 1,401,673



