CytoDyn to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, Washington, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8 to 10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Robert E. Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, September 10, at 1:30 p.m. EDT, which will be accessible via webcast here, and will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

Investor Relations

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

Rob Haney, Ph.D., or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com