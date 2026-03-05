CytoDyn Closes $17.5 Million Financing to Fund Continued Development of Leronlimab

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), today announced that it has closed on a financing of $17.5 million in gross proceeds, with Paulson Investment Company acting as placement agent.

The demand from both new and current investors highlights confidence in CytoDyn’s clinical progress and its versatile development strategy in immuno-oncology, exploring a number of potential roles for leronlimab – the Company’s first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor.

“The successful completion of this financing in a challenging capital markets environment reflects meaningful investor support for our clinical strategy,” said Robert E. Hoffman, CFO of CytoDyn. “The financing strengthens our balance sheet and is expected to fund current operations into 2027, supporting continued advancement of our clinical programs and strategic priorities. We appreciate the support of both new and existing investors, which underscores confidence in the continued development of leronlimab and its potential role in oncology, as we remain focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation.”

Net proceeds from the financing will primarily support the advancement of CytoDyn’s clinical development programs, including ongoing and planned trials, regulatory engagement, and data analysis. Additional funds may be allocated toward manufacturing readiness, regulatory and compliance infrastructure, and general working capital.

For more information on the Company’s recent fundraising activities, including key terms and conditions of some of the agreements, please see CytoDyn’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 5, 2026.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the success of the fundraising initiative, the anticipated benefits and timelines discussed above, the mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

