CytoDyn Closes $16.5 Million Financing to Fund Continued Development of Leronlimab

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), today announced that it has closed on a financing of $16.5 million in gross proceeds, with Paulson Investment Company acting as placement agent.

The demand from investors reflects confidence in CytoDyn’s clinical progress and its versatile development strategy as the Company continues to advance leronlimab across its oncology programs.

“The successful execution of this financing demonstrates continued and strong investor support for our clinical strategy and the long-term potential of leronlimab,” said Robert E. Hoffman, CFO of CytoDyn. “We are encouraged by the continued commitment of our existing investors, as well as the strong engagement from new investors, which we believe underscores growing interest in leronlimab’s potential in immuno-oncology. With this financing expected to fund operations into the second half of 2027, we are well positioned to focus on clinical execution and the pursuit of strategic priorities that we believe will create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net proceeds from the financing are expected to be used primarily to advance CytoDyn’s clinical development programs, including ongoing and planned clinical trials, regulatory activities and data analysis. The Company may also use a portion of the proceeds to support manufacturing readiness, regulatory and compliance infrastructure, and general working capital.

For additional information on the Company’s historical financing activities, including key terms and conditions of related agreements, please refer to CytoDyn’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed on August 31, 2026.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the success of the fundraising initiative, the anticipated benefits and timelines discussed above, the mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

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