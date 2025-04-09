Cynosure Lutronic Announces Health Canada Clearance for XERF, the Future of Non-Invasive Skin Tightening

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cynosure Lutronic, a global leader in energy-based medical aesthetic devices, is proud to announce the Health Canada clearance of XERF, an innovative radio frequency (RF) device designed to redefine skin tightening treatments.





XERF is a groundbreaking, non-invasive skin revitalization treatment that tightens skin without the need for numbing, needles, or downtime, and is safe for all skin types.

XERF: Key Features

World’s First Single Shot, Multi-Frequency Monopolar RF Technology: This innovation combines 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz frequencies, enabling providers to precisely deliver energy at multiple tissue depths, effectively heating the fibrous septae to generate both immediate and lasting skin tightening results.

Wave Fit pulse and Advanced Integrated Cryogen Delivery (ICD) Cooling Technology: These advanced technologies work in tandem to regulate energy delivery and maintain optimal surface temperature, ensuring a comfortable treatment without the need for numbing.

Innovative Spider Pattern Tip: Designed to reduce skin edge effects, this unique tip ensures a controlled treatment environment, increasing treatment efficacy and patient safety.

“The clearance of XERF in Canada marks an exciting milestone for Cynosure Lutronic as we expand our presence in North America,” said Lowinn Kibbey, President, North America at Cynosure Lutronic. “As patients continue to seek effective treatments to tighten and revitalize their skin, they often face challenges with discomfort or downtime. With XERF, we are thrilled to offer a solution that delivers exceptional results while providing a more comfortable experience. This breakthrough allows both patients and providers to achieve their desired outcomes with greater ease and confidence.”

“As a fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist, we prioritize treatments in our clinic that can consistently deliver results with minimal risk and downtime. XERF incorporates the newest technology to safely deliver energy deep into the skin, while offering intelligent cooling for superior protection and patient comfort,” said Jordan V. Wang, MD, MBE, MBA, who is the Medical Director of Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania and Medical Research Director, at the office of Roy Geronemus, MD.

Industry Milestone and Impact

XERF launched in 2024 and is currently sold in Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. With its Health Canada clearance, Cynosure Lutronic is prioritizing Canada as its first North American launch market.

For more information, please visit www.cynosurecanada.com

About Cynosure Lutronic, Inc

With over 30 years of combined innovation and action as the global leader in energy-based devices and superior medical aesthetic treatments, Cynosure Lutronic enables dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other healthcare practitioners to deliver non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to their patients. Committed to research and development at the forefront of aesthetic technology, Cynosure Lutronic now proudly offers the most extensive portfolio of aesthetic devices in the industry, providing its customers with a more comprehensive range of solutions for skin resurfacing and revitalization, hair removal, vascular lesion treatment, skin toning, and body contouring. Cynosure Lutronic sells its products globally through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For more information, please visit www.CynosureLutronic.com.

About Hahn & Co.

Hahn & Co. is Korea’s largest private equity investment firm operating in Korea. Companies controlled by Hahn & Co. generate revenues over KRW20 trillion (US$15 billion) with assets of KRW34 trillion (US$27 billion) with over 30,000 employees worldwide (www.hcompany.com).

XERF is indicated for use in dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue. Dr. Jordan Wang is a paid consultant of Cynosure Lutronic.

