Cyllene Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team to Support Corporate Growth and Clinical Product Development

Paris, France and New York, USA , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alyssa Levin appointed to Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee

Clara Cambon-Thiebaud joins as VP, Regulatory Affairs

Céline Breda joins as VP, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC)

Paris, France and New York, USA, July 23, 2026 – Cyllene Therapeutics (“Cyllene Tx”), the global leader in non-replicating HSV-1 (nrHSV-1) vector technology in neurology, today announced the appointment of Alyssa Levin to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. The company has also strengthened its leadership team with two key additions. Clara Cambon-Thiebaud joins as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, based in New York, and Céline Breda as Vice President, Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). This leadership team expansion comes as Cyllene Tx advances its lead candidate, EG110A, towards late-stage clinical development for neurogenic bladder-related incontinence.

"Building a world-class leadership team is essential as we advance Cyllene Tx into its next phase of growth,” said Philippe Cambon, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyllene Tx. “These appointments strengthen our existing team by adding the late-stage expertise and experience necessary to meet our upcoming corporate goals. Alyssa brings exceptional financial leadership and public company expertise, including significant experience in capital markets, strategic transactions, and corporate governance. Clara is a highly accomplished regulatory leader with deep global expertise in advancing innovative therapies from early development through approval. Céline has dedicated her career to the manufacturing of biologics both in biopharma companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Together, they give us the depth needed to execute on our strategy and move our pipeline forward."

Ms. Levin is a seasoned biotechnology finance executive with more than 15 years of experience leading financial strategy, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and operational growth across both public and private life sciences companies. She has raised more than $500 million through financings, led transformative corporate transactions, and built high-performing finance organizations while developing strong relationships across the investor, banking, and biopharmaceutical communities.

She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Radionetics Oncology, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company operating under a strategic agreement with Eli Lilly, where she leads finance, legal, and people operations. She previously served as Chief Financial and Business Officer at Nkarta (Nasdaq: NKTX), where she was instrumental in a $240 million follow-on public offering, Chief Financial Officer of ViaCyte, co-leading the company's $320 million acquisition by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and held CFO positions at Tentarix Biotherapeutics and Bird Rock Bio. Ms. Levin began her career in audit and capital markets advisory at PwC LLP and The Siegfried Group and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Canada).

"I am honored to join the Cyllene Tx Board as the company builds toward its next phase of growth. With EG110A advancing and the clinical pipeline expanding, I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help bolster the financial and governance infrastructure a company at this stage needs,” said Ms. Levin.

Ms. Cambon-Thiebaud joins Cyllene Tx as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, bringing more than 15 years of global regulatory leadership spanning multiple therapeutic modalities and all phases of drug development. Throughout her career, she has contributed to more than 30 development programs from preclinical research through successful regulatory filings and product approvals. A French-trained pharmacist based in the United States, Ms. Cambon-Thiebaud began her career at Genentech before establishing a successful regulatory consulting practice focused on supporting innovative biotechnology companies. She has advised clients on global regulatory strategy, filing readiness, regulatory organization development, and Health Authority interactions, helping companies design differentiated development strategies and successfully navigate complex regulatory pathways to bring important new therapies to patients.

"I am delighted to join Cyllene Tx at such an exciting time and especially look forward to working with Regulators globally on the strategy to advance our lead program EG110A and, more broadly, our HERMES platform to address important medical needs," said Ms. Cambon-Thiebaud.

Ms. Breda joins Cyllene as Vice President, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). She is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of experience leading CMC strategy, pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations for innovative biologics. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in advancing vaccines, viral vectors and other complex biological products from development into clinical manufacturing. Recognized for her scientific rigor and operational leadership, she brings extensive expertise in process development, technology transfer, GMP manufacturing, external network management and global CMC strategy.

"EG110A represents a real opportunity to improve patients' lives, and I'm looking forward to building the CMC strategy that will carry it through the next phase of clinical manufacturing and beyond. Cyllene Tx is building a very talented team, and I’m glad to be joining at this important stage,” said Ms. Breda.

About Cyllene Therapeutics

Cyllene Therapeutics is the global leader in non-replicating HSV-1 (nrHSV-1) vector technology in neurology. Cyllene Tx is currently executing a Phase 1/2 study in the US with its lead DNA medicine candidate, EG110A, in patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity (neurogenic bladder)-related incontinence. This is the first human study with nrHSV vectors targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. EG110A is being developed to address multiple severe bladder diseases, including overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems. The company’s unique HERMES platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeat dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows for versatile DNA delivery and smarter DNA medicine.

For more information www.cyllene-tx.com www.linkedin.com/company/cyllene-tx

Contacts

Company: Cyllene Therapeutics

Philippe Chambon, M.D., Ph.D.,

Founder, Chaiman and CEO

pchambon@cyllene-tx.com

Media Relations: Rose Piquante Consulting

Sophie Baumont

sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com

+33 627 74 7449











