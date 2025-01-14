Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 21st Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2025

Pivotal Phase 3 global study (TransportNPC™) evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”) to be highlighted in an oral presentation

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced its abstracts have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the 21st Annual WORLDSymposium™ being held February 3-7, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Trappsol® Cyclo™: Open Label Treatment in the TransportNPC™ Sub-Study in Patients Under the Age of 3 Diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1

Presenter: Ronen Spiegel, MD, Clinical Associate Professor, Director of Pediatric B Department, and Co-Director Center of Rare Disease at Emek Medical Center

Session: Clinical Applications

Date and Time: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM PT

Poster Presentations:

Title: Trappsol® Cyclo™ (HPβCD) for the Long-Term Treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C1: Efficacy and Safety Data from 4 Clinical Studies and the Ongoing Expanded Access Program

Presenter: Dr. Caroline Hastings, Pediatric hematologist oncologist, Director of Neuro-oncology, and Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Session: Clinical Applications & Rapid-Fire – Poster Session III

Date and Time: Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 3:30 – 5:30 PM PT

Title: Trappsol® Cyclo™ and NPC: Efficacy Shown Across Individual 5D Domains and Utilization of Future Assessment Tools to Demonstrate Clinically Relevant Outcomes

Presenter: Dr. Caroline Hastings, Pediatric hematologist oncologist, Director of Neuro-oncology, and Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Session: Clinical Applications & Rapid-Fire – Poster Session III

Date and Time: Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 3:30 – 5:30 PM PT

For more information, please visit the conference website worldsymposia.org.

About WORLDSymposium™

WORLDSymposium™ is an annual research conference dedicated to lysosomal diseases. WORLD is an acronym that stands for We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases. Since its inception as a small group of passionate researchers in 2002, WORLDSymposium™ has grown to an international research conference that attracts over 2000 participants from more than 50 countries around the globe. For more information, please visit: worldsymposia.org.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in early Alzheimer’s disease (NCT05607615) based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for Alzheimer’s disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

