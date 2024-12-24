SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CVRx to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 24, 2024 
MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that the management team will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The Company is scheduled to present at 2:15 PM Pacific Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.cvrx.com.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0501
ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Laura O’Neill
Finn Partners
402-499-8203
laura.oneill@finnpartners.com

