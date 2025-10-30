Curve Biosciences Raises $40 Million to Bring Whole-Body Intelligence to Chronic Disease Monitoring

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curve Biosciences, the Whole-Body Intelligence™ company, today announced it has raised $40 million in funding led by Luma Group with participation from First Spark Ventures, Techas Capital, Micah Spear, Civilization Ventures, LifeX Ventures, Incite, Mintaka VC, NZVC, and others.

The funding will advance the clinical validation and commercialization of Curve’s Whole-Body Intelligence platform to transform chronic disease monitoring.

Curve has created the first molecular blueprint of the human body with the company’s Whole-Body Atlas™ — the world’s largest collection of manually curated tissue samples characterized by organ and disease state. By returning to tissue-level biological truth, the company is creating simple, proactive Whole-Body Blood Tests™ that anticipate chronic disease, guide treatment, and align patients, insurers, pharma, and doctors.

“Chronic diseases are on the rise, and healthcare costs are skyrocketing as a result. We need to improve patient monitoring to realize the positive impacts of breakthroughs like GLP-1s,” said Ritish Patnaik, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder, Curve Biosciences. “To raise the standard of chronic disease monitoring, we are now introducing the first Whole-Body Intelligence platform with AI models trained on our Whole-Body Atlas and fueled by our Whole-Body Blood Tests. We’ve paired this platform with a successful executive team to realize our vision for proactive, personalized chronic care that minimizes suffering.”

Curve’s executive team includes:

Ritish Patnaik, PhD, Chief Executive Officer – Former business development at Genentech, with deep expertise in AI, data engineering and precision testing.

Nathan Hunkapiller, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer – Previously Head of R&D at Natera and Head of R&D at GRAIL, where he led the development of advanced blood tests for oncology, prenatal screening and hereditary cancer screening.

Alice Chen, PhD, Chief Operating Officer – Former Head of Product and Program Management at GRAIL, where she led strategy for a multi-cancer early detection blood test, after leadership roles at Natera, Progyny and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Chuba Oyolu, PhD, Chief Technology Officer – Founding Scientist and Senior Site Director at Counsyl, where he led the automation, delivery, and scaling of advanced blood tests for prenatal screening and hereditary cancer screening.

Prof. Shan Wang, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer and Scientific Founder – Leland T. Edwards Professor in the School of Engineering at Stanford University with 300+ publications and 70+ issued or pending patents over his 30+ year academic career.

The company will provide further information on its Whole-Body Intelligence platform and chronic disease pipeline in the upcoming months.

“We believe Curve’s Whole-Body Intelligence platform represents the next frontier in clinical testing, with the potential to fundamentally reshape how we monitor and manage chronic disease,” said Themasap Khan, PhD, Co-Founder and Partner, Luma Group. “By anchoring in human tissue data, Curve is building a clinically actionable platform with clear reimbursement potential and massive market applicability.”

About Curve Biosciences

Curve Biosciences is the Whole-Body Intelligence company. Curve has created the first molecular blueprint of the human body by manually curating the world’s largest collection of comprehensively-characterized tissue samples into its Whole-Body Atlas. Trained on the clarity of this atlas, the company’s Whole-Body Intelligence models identify chronic disease states through its Whole-Body Blood Tests earlier and more accurately than other methods. Curve’s mission is to provide doctors the best intelligence for their patients and to alleviate the pain of chronic diseases by anchoring medicine in biological truth. The company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.curvebio.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com