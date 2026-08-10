Curium acquires Abscint SA, expanding PET radiodiagnostic pipeline in oncology

Acquisition adds ABS-011, an investigational Phase 2b gallium-68-labeled PET radiodiagnostic tracer targeting HER2

Transaction strengthens Curium radiodiagnostic capabilities and oncology footprint, including in breast and gastric cancers

BOSTON and LIEGE, Belgium, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium™ a leading global radiopharmaceutical company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Abscint SA, a Belgian clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative diagnostic imaging agents for oncology.

Through the transaction, Curium has acquired the global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ABS-011, an investigational gallium-68-labeled positron emission tomography (PET) radiodiagnostic tracer designed to target human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). HER2 is an important biological target in several cancers, including breast and gastric cancers. By enabling whole-body, quantitative imaging of HER2 expression, ABS-011 has the potential to provide a more complete and comprehensive view of HER2 status to support more informed patient characterization and clinical assessment, subject to further clinical development and regulatory review.

ABS-011 uses a radiolabeled single-domain antibody designed to bind HER2 rapidly while unbound tracer clears quickly from the bloodstream. This enables same-day, whole-body PET imaging of HER2 expression across multiple lesions, potentially revealing spatial heterogeneity that a single-lesion biopsy may miss and helping clinicians select a more informative lesion for biopsy.

ABS-011 is currently being evaluated in the HERMIA trial, a multicentered Phase 2b clinical trial in Belgium (NCT 06369831). Curium plans to apply its experience in radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing and commercialization to support the continued development of the asset.

Chait Tatineni, CEO Curium Biopharma, said: “This acquisition adds a promising diagnostic asset to Curium’s oncology pipeline and builds on our commitment to advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for patients affected by cancer. We believe ABS-011 could help provide a more complete picture of HER2 expression across the body, with the potential to guide optimal care for patients with cancers where HER2 plays an important role. Alongside the Abscint team, Curium strengthens capabilities to help advance this program toward regulatory approval and ultimately access by patients who may benefit from it.”

Karine Clauwaert, CEO, Abscint SA, said: “Abscint has worked to develop a differentiated approach to HER2 imaging, driven by the belief that better diagnostics can lead to better care. We are pleased that Curium will help advance ABS-011 into its next stage of development. Curium’s scale, expertise and long-standing focus on nuclear medicine make it well positioned to support the next phase of development for this important program.”

About ABS-011

ABS-011 is an investigational gallium-68-labeled PET radiodiagnostic tracer targeting HER2. It is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 2b clinical trial in Belgium. ABS-011 has not been approved by any regulatory authority, and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Curium™

Curium™ is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,800 employees, and more than 80 manufacturing sites globally, Curium is highly qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

About ABSCINT

ABSCINT is a clinical-stage molecular imaging company and a spin-off from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). The company develops next-generation diagnostic tools based on radiolabelled single-domain antibodies (sdAbs), designed to provide a non-invasive, whole-body view of disease biology.ABSCINT is backed by a complementary investor consortium comprising Qbic, Noshaq, Wallonie Entreprendre (WE), UZ Brussel, Kazoku and strategic industry partner Trasis, alongside private investors including Koen Dewaele, Chair of ABSCINT’s Board of Directors. Beyond capital, the consortium brings expertise in life sciences, diagnostics, entrepreneurship and nuclear medicine. Its members share ABSCINT’s conviction that better diagnostics are essential to select treatments more precisely and unlock the full potential of precision medicine.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campbell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com