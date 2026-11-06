CuraSen Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking, Phase 2a Exploratory Data with CuraAX (CST-3056) in Patients with Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH) at the 37th International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System

Anthony Ford, PhD, CuraSen’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, to Deliver the Burnstock Plenary Lecture

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the company will present late-breaking, Phase 2a exploratory study data with CuraAX (CST-3056) in patients with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Data will be presented in an oral presentation at the 37th International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System, being held November 10-14th, 2026 in San Diego, CA. Additionally, Anthony Ford, PhD, president and chief scientific officer, CuraSen Therapeutics, will deliver the Plenary Burnstock Lecture.

CuraAX (CST-3056) is an oral, selective, alpha1A-adrenoreceptor partial agonist in clinical development for the treatment of nOH. nOH is a serious, debilitating condition that causes a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing or sitting up, reducing blood flow to the brain. This often results in dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting and cognitive impairment, which can lead to dangerous falls, injuries and hospitalization.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: “A Phase 2a study of CST-3056: a novel, selective, CNS-penetrant alpha 1A-adrenoceptor partial agonist for treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension”

Session: #3 “Autonomic Failure: Synucleinopathies”

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 12th, 11-11:15 am PT

Location: Paradise Ballroom, Virtual Poster #65

Presenter: Gabriel Vargas, MD, PhD, chief medical officer

The Burnstock Plenary Lecture Details:

Title: “Drug discoveries in purinergic and adrenergic signaling: an ongoing odyssey”

Session: Plenary Lecture #5

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 13th, 9:30-10:30 am PT

Location: Paradise Ballroom

Presenter: Anthony Ford, PhD, president and chief scientific officer

About CuraSen Therapeutics

CuraSen is focused on the development of new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases targeting mechanisms with broad applicability, including neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, and certain orphan indications such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). CuraSen’s drugs are small molecules, given as oral tablets, designed to directly activate certain receptor populations in the brain and periphery to compensate for decline of the adrenergic system driven by aging and neurologic disease. For more information, please visit www.curasen.com.

Susan Kinkead

Kinkead Communications

susan@kinkeadcomm.com

415-509-3610