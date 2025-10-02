Curant Rare Announces Pharmacy Partnership with Corcept Therapeutics

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health is proud to announce that Curant Rare has been selected by Corcept Therapeutics as a specialty pharmacy to provide personalized care, coordinated access to therapy, and comprehensive support to help patients and caregivers navigate the complexities of treatment.

Patients will now benefit from Curant Rare’s proven high-touch care model, designed to ensure timely access to medication, address treatment barriers such as insurance and financial concerns, and enhance the overall patient and caregiver experience. This approach combines compassionate, one-on-one support with advanced tools that keep patients connected to their care teams every step of the way.

“Our mission is to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care for families living with rare and complex conditions,” said Patrick Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Curant Health. “Partnering with Corcept enables us to expand our mission by providing resources, guidance, and support to empower families in need.”

As part of its work with Corcept, Curant Rare will provide patients with:

Dedicated Patient Care Coordinators to provide consistent, personalized support

Insurance navigation and financial assistance services to minimize out-of-pocket costs

Shipment visibility tools with real-time tracking and proactive refill reminders

Curated educational resources to help patients and caregivers understand their condition and therapy

The collaboration with Corcept reflects Curant Rare’s commitment to combining clinical expertise, logistical excellence, and compassionate care to empower patients and improve their quality of life.

For more information about Curant Rare’s services, patients and families can contact Curant Rare at 866-767-0015 or visit curantrare.com.

About Curant Rare

Curant Rare, a specialized Curant Health Business Unit, provides bespoke specialty pharmacy and Real-World Evidence solutions to deliver best-in-class rare disease patient and provider journeys. Curant Rare’s personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful ways. Curant Rare provides comprehensive high-quality care while prioritizing the patient's physical and psychosocial well-being through its validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 25 years of experience, Curant Rare brings a proven track record in patient adherence, therapy persistence, and quality of life improvement.

Culver Lyons, clyons@curanthealth.com