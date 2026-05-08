Cue Biopharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 7, 2026

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), today announced that, on May 3, 2026, the Company granted inducement equity awards to seven new employees, including its newly appointed president and chief executive officer, Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D. The equity awards were made pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and were unanimously approved by the independent directors of the Company as an inducement material to each new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants made to Dr. Lin consisted of (i) a non-statutory stock option to purchase 655,074 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $30.42 per share, which was the closing price of a share of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 1, 2026, and (ii) restricted stock units with respect to 327,537 shares of common stock. Dr. Lin’s option will vest in equal, monthly installments over four years from her start date, subject to continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. Dr. Lin’s restricted stock unit award was fully vested upon grant.

The inducement grants made to the six other new employees consisted of (i) non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 518,599 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $30.42 per share, which was the closing price of a share of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 1, 2026, and (ii) restricted stock unit awards with respect to an aggregate of 327,534 shares of common stock. The option grants will vest in equal, quarterly installments over four years from each employee’s start date, subject to each employee’s continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The restricted stock unit awards were fully vested upon grant.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma (Nasdaq: CUE) is a clinical stage therapeutics company focused on advancing a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies aimed at enabling functional cures across immunological disorders. Its lead asset is a novel anti-IgE antibody with a dual-mechanism of action, currently in Phase 2 development for allergic diseases. In addition, Cue developed the Immuno-STAT® platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. Its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, is advancing towards Phase 1 and was designed to regulate inflammation and drive Treg-mediated tolerance. Cue is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in identifying, acquiring, and advancing promising drug candidates.

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Cue Biopharma, Inc.