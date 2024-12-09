CSL Behring Scales Global HCP Engagement and Attracts new HCPs with the ON24 Platform

Leveraging ON24, CSL Behring scaled their global healthcare professional (HCP) education, improving data-driven insights through digital engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2023, the life sciences industry experienced a 13% year-over-year increase in digital experiences, outpacing the global average by 5 percentage points, according to the 2024 Life Sciences Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report. This growth reflects the life sciences industry’s increasing focus on omnichannel strategies to engage healthcare professionals (HCPs). Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform, announced that CSL Behring, a global leader in biotherapeutics, has scaled its global HCP program with the ON24 platform, resulting in new potential customers and a better understanding of customer content engagement.





CSL Behring is a global leader in the field of biotherapeutics, driven by its promise to save lives. The team needed to deliver a consistent experience for HCPs — at scale — while capturing actionable customer insights that were integrated with Veeva CRM to make informed decisions across the organization. CSL Behring knew that customers wanted to attend virtual and/or live events, but not all affiliates had a suitable platform to conduct them.

“ON24 has helped us reach a thousand HCPs and attracted hundreds of new potential customers to our programs. It truly helps our business,” said Stuart Davis, Director, Commercial Enablement, Marketing, CSL Behring. “The ability to create on-demand webinars has allowed us to increase customer engagement, implementing an always-on engagement strategy has helped increase our reach and engage HCPs across the globe.”

Before partnering with ON24, CSL Behring faced challenges with disjointed digital engagement tools, which didn’t integrate with their CRM or offer comprehensive first-party engagement data. Manual processes slowed scalability and the team was unable to provide consistent, meaningful content to its HCP audience. By leveraging the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform solutions — from interactive content hubs to on-demand webinars — CSL Behring can deliver content at scale but also capture and analyze audience behavior in real-time.

Now, CSL Behring runs an integrated education program for its HCPs, with both live and on-demand options. By streamlining event creation and enabling affiliates to repurpose content across 40 countries, CSL Behring has increased the reach of its program without adding headcount. The ON24 integration with Veeva CRM ensures that the HCP first-party engagement data flows directly to CSL Behring customer facing teams, informing follow-up strategies and deepening customer relationships.

“Life sciences companies operate in a highly regulated environment, where maintaining compliance while adapting to evolving patient and provider needs is crucial,” said Callan Young, CMO of ON24. “We’re proud to support CSL Behring in their mission to deliver life-saving therapies by helping them enhance healthcare professional education and drive sustainable growth through personalized, data-driven digital experiences.”

Learn more about how CSL Behring transformed its HCP engagement program powered by ON24 by reading the full case study here.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by our promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients’ needs by using the latest technologies, we discover, develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas. We use three strategic scientific platforms of plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy to support continued innovation and continually refine ways in which products can address unmet medical needs and help patients lead full lives.

CSL Behring operates one of the world’s largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. Our parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 32,000 people, and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

