Crown Laboratories Completes Acquisition of Revance Therapeutics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, Crown Laboratories, Inc. (“Crown”), a Hildred Capital portfolio company and privately held, global innovative leader in the skincare industry, announced the closing of its acquisition of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance”) (NASDAQ: RVNC), a biotechnology company aimed at setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings.





Jeff Bedard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crown commented, “We are excited to officially welcome Revance to the Crown family. This acquisition strengthens our leadership position and enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions to customers, with what we believe is a comprehensive portfolio that represents the three pillars of facial aesthetics – relax, restore, and regenerate – and we will support these offerings with a highly trained and experienced sales force. We are well-positioned to become a global leader in the aesthetics and skincare industry and will leverage our combined resources to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

On behalf of Hildred, Co-Founders and Managing Partners Andrew Goldman and David Solomon said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the successful completion of this transaction and to commence the integration of two innovative companies that we believe will create a leading player in the dynamic skincare and aesthetics markets. Crown remains committed to providing healthcare providers and aesthetic practices with outstanding science-based products. We are excited to bring together Revance’s and Crown’s aesthetic offerings, and we look forward to continuing Revance’s relationship with Teoxane to grow the RHA® Collection by Teoxane in the U.S. market.”

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown’s unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that enhance patient outcomes and physician experiences. Revance’s portfolio includes DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection and the RHA Collection of dermal fillers. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA. Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA for the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers for U.S. distribution. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to commercialize DAXXIFY in China. Revance’s global headquarters and experience center are located in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, DAXXIFY.com, HCP.DAXXIFYCervicalDystonia.com, or connect with Revance on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital

Hildred Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that specializes in operationally intensive, control-oriented investments in lower middle-market companies. Hildred partners with innovative and growth-oriented management teams to build high quality businesses. The Hildred team possesses extensive experience across the healthcare industry, and seeks to leverage its unique blend of strategic, financial, commercial and operational acumen to drive strategic growth and create value for its portfolio companies and investment partners. Hildred currently has more than $2.65 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.hildred.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

