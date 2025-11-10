SUBSCRIBE
CrossBridge Bio Wins “Best Drug Developer” at 2025 World ADC Awards

November 10, 2025 | 
Recognition underscores CrossBridge Bio’s leadership in advancing next-generation dual-payload ADCs toward the clinic.



HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrossBridge Bio, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that have the potential to deliver safer more durable responses in patients, including those resistant to approved ADC therapies, today announced that it has been named the Winner of “Best Drug Developer” at the 2025 World ADC Awards.

CrossBridge Bio was selected from a competitive global field by a panel of independent ADC experts and peers. The award recognizes newcomers to the ADC field (founded ≤ 5 years) who have made progress with their preclinical pipeline and demonstrated program novelty and innovation, along with data generated to date.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the World ADC community. This award reflects our team’s relentless focus on designing ADCs that may meaningfully improve outcomes for patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers and change current clinical practice,” said Michael Torres, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CrossBridge Bio. “Our dual-payload approach and branched linker chemistry are built to deliver deeper durable responses and to tackle resistance head-on, and we’re excited to advance our lead program toward the clinic.”

CrossBridge Bio’s proprietary platform integrates branched tripeptide linkers and dual-payload technology that enables the precise delivery of synergistic payload combinations within a single ADC molecule. The company’s lead asset, CBB-120, a TROP-2 targeted TOP1i/ATRi dual-payload ADC, has demonstrated compelling preclinical activity and was recently presented at the 2025 World ADC Conference, where it was the most attended non-plenary session in the event’s history.

“This award highlights the strength of our scientific approach and the dedication of our team,” said Dan Pereira, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of CrossBridge Bio. “We’re developing ADCs that go beyond traditional designs—built to be more durable and address resistant tumors and to make a difference for patients who need new options. It’s exciting to see our work recognized on a global stage.”

The World ADC Awards, organized by Hanson Wade, are regarded as leading industry honors recognizing scientific and operational excellence in ADC discovery, development, and manufacturing.

About CrossBridge Bio

CrossBridge Bio is a biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas, focused on developing next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to overcome tumor resistance and heterogeneity. Its proprietary EGCit branched linker technology enables precise, stable, and efficient payload delivery for improved therapeutic index. The company’s lead program, CBB-120, targets TROP-2 with a synergistic TOP1i/ATRi dual-payload design is scheduled to file its IND in 2026.


