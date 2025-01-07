CRISPR Therapeutics Proposes New Appointment to the Board of Directors

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced it proposes to elect Briggs Morrison, M.D., to its Board of Directors at the Company’s annual general meeting to be held this year.

“We are excited to welcome Briggs to our Board of Directors,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of CRISPR Therapeutics. “His extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and expertise in clinical development will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance our innovative platform and pipeline, with the goal of developing transformative medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases.”

“I am thrilled to join such an innovative company at the forefront of gene editing,” said Briggs Morrison, M.D. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board and the management team to drive CRISPR Therapeutics’ vision forward and contribute to its continued success.”

Dr. Morrison currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Crossbow Therapeutics, Inc. He is trained as a medical oncologist with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and has held executive roles at Syndax Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. He has overseen the clinical development from Phase 1 through to approval and life cycle management of many approved drugs, including Tagrisso®, Imfinzi® and Lynparza®. Dr. Morrison serves on the Board of Directors of a number of public and private biotechnology companies and is an Entrepreneur Partner at MPM BioImpact. He received his B.S. in Biology from Georgetown University and his M.D. from the University of Connecticut.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of gene editing, to a company that celebrated the historic approval of the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy in 2023 and has a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and rare diseases. CRISPR Therapeutics advanced the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy into the clinic in 2018 to investigate the treatment of sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, and beginning in late 2023, CASGEVY™ (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) was approved in some countries to treat eligible patients with either of those conditions. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR science has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

