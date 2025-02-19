CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size Expected to Hit USD 17.49 Bn by 2034 Says Precedence Research

is evaluated at USD 4.29 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit approximately USD 17.49 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.90% between 2025 and 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market for CRISPR & Cas genes was calculated at USD 3.67 billion in 2024 and the North America CRISPR & Cas genes market was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2024.

The ongoing research in numerous CRISPR technology based clinical trials, increased adoption in biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes, rising investments, potential for treating chronic and rare conditions and growing regulatory support are the factors driving the expansion of the CRISPR & Cas genes market.

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Key Highlights:

• North America dominated the market by holding 39% of market share in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• The biomedical segment held a major market share in 2024.

• The product segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

• The biotechnology and pharmaceutical segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

CRISPR and Cas genes refer to a set of genes usually present in bacteria functioning as a natural defence system against viruses and can be used an influential gene editing tool for precise modification of DNA sequences within the genome of an organism, when harnessed properly in a laboratory. CRISPR stands for ‘Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats’, and Cas is short for ‘CRISPR-associated protein’. The CRISPR portion operates as a guide for targeting specific DNA sequences, whereas the Cas protein is an enzyme to cut the DNA at the specific location.

The CRISPR & Cas genes system are easily adaptable, convenient to use and effective which drives their potential for application in various fields such as in medicine, agriculture, biotechnology and for research purposes. The rising investments in biotechnology research, development of advanced gene editing tools, growing number of CRISPR-based clinical trials, support from government bodies, increased focus on creating innovative platforms for gene therapy and gene editing, need for creating effective novel therapies, growing demand for personalized medicine and surging market competition among various companies is essentially propelling the market growth.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the CRISPR & Cas Genes Market

Implementation of AI in CRISPR & Cas gene editing technology is remarkably boosting the accuracy, efficiency of the gene editing process thereby resulting in development of safer CRISPR- based therapies for researchers.

For instance, in November 2024, HuidaGene Therapeutics, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company, received the U.S. FDA approval for its investigational new drug (IND) application for HG202 which is the world’s first-of-a-kind CRISPR/Cas13 RNA-editing therapy for clinical application in treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) developed by leveraging AI and machine learning tools for swift discovery of Cas proteins in DNA sequencing. The company utilizes its HG-PRECISE platform (HuidaGene- Platform for Rational Engineering of CRISPR-Cas Identification by Synergic Expertise).

Major Trends in the CRISPR & Cas Genes Market

Advancements in CRISPR-based Technologies:

The rapid advancements in CRISPR-Cas based technologies such as expansion of Cas enzyme toolbox with Cas12a and Cas13a proteins, new editing methods such as base editing and prime editing with enhanced precision, development of optimized delivery systems such as viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles as well as incorporation of advanced sequencing techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR-based functional genomics has potentially led to the improved applications in disease modelling, drug discovery processes, gene therapy development and engineering of cell lines among others.

Increased Expenditure for R&D Purposes:

The untapped potential of CRISPR technology owing to its broad spectrum of applications which are still under development is attracting remarkable investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, public and private investors as well as government bodies fuelling R&D activities for innovation. Companies are actively competing for creating effective novel therapies and products to strengthen their market presence which further propels innovations in future leading to commercialization of this technology beyond its present applications.

For instance, in October 2024, Okomera, a biotech start-up, received a funding grant from Bpifrance for the development and standardization of novel CRISPR screening assay platform for automated organoid screening by utilizing droplet-microfluidics and AI for accelerating drug discovery in oncology with the leading cancer research center of Marseille (CRCM).

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.67 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.29 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 17.49 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 16.90% Leading Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product & Services, Application, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Revenue Performance of Major Companies:

1) CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

• 2023 Revenue: ~$379 million

• Market Cap: ~$3.5 billion

• Headquarters: Switzerland

• Focus: Gene-based medicines for blood disorders, oncology, regenerative medicine

• Major Milestones:

🔹 Collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) for sickle cell disease & beta-thalassemia, which recently got FDA approval.|

🔹 Expanding into immuno-oncology with CRISPR-based cell therapies.





2) Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$24.3 million

• Market Cap: ~$600 million

• Headquarters: USA

• Focus: CRISPR-based medicines for genetic eye disorders, sickle cell disease, cancer

• Key Achievements:

🔹 Developing EDIT-301, a CRISPR therapy for sickle cell disease & beta-thalassemia.

🔹 Received FDA clearance for clinical trials on inherited eye diseases.





3) Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$59 million

• Market Cap: ~$2.8 billion

• Headquarters: USA

• Focus: In vivo CRISPR gene-editing therapies

• Key Developments:

🔹 NTLA-2001, a CRISPR therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), is progressing in clinical trials.

🔹 Developing NTLA-3001 for hereditary angioedema.

🔹Partnered with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for in vivo gene editing projects.





4) Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$13.2 million

• Market Cap: ~$350 million

• Headquarters: USA

• Focus: CRISPR gene editing for cancer immunotherapy

Key Breakthroughs:

🔹CB-010, a CRISPR-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is in clinical trials.

🔹Aims to commercialize off-the-shelf CRISPR CAR-T cell therapies.

5. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$30 million

• Market Cap: ~$250 million

• Headquarters: France

• Focus: CRISPR-based allogeneic CAR-T therapies

• Key Developments:

🔹 Advancing gene-edited CAR-T therapies for blood cancers.

🔹 Partnered with Allogene Therapeutics to enhance CRISPR immunotherapy solutions.





6. Horizon Discovery (Part of PerkinElmer)

• Revenue (2023 Estimated): ~$100 million

• Headquarters: UK

• Focus: Gene editing tools for biotech R&D, cancer research, and drug discovery

• Major Contributions:

🔹 Supplies CRISPR toolkits and services to biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

🔹 Expanding its offerings in custom gene-edited cell lines.





7. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$42 billion (not just CRISPR)

• Market Cap: ~$200 billion

• Headquarters: USA

• Focus: Providing CRISPR research tools, reagents, and services

• Market Influence:

🔹 Supplies essential CRISPR lab tools for research institutions and biotech firms.

🔹Offers a broad range of CRISPR editing kits, helping smaller biotech firms advance faster.





8. GenScript (HKEX: 1548)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$450 million

• Market Cap: ~$5 billion

• Headquarters: China

• Focus: CRISPR services & gene synthesis

• Growth Strategy:

🔹 Expanding CRISPR research kits, proteins, and custom DNA synthesis services.

🔹 Partnering with biotech startups to advance CRISPR-based diagnostics.





9. Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS: MKGAF)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$22 billion (Total revenue)

• Market Cap: ~$85 billion

• Headquarters: Germany

• Specialization: CRISPR licensing & technology

• Strategic Moves:

🔹 Developed CRISPR licensing programs for biotech companies.

🔹 Continues to push regulatory approvals for industrial and therapeutic CRISPR use.





10. Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)

• 2023 Revenue: ~$31 billion (not just CRISPR)

• Market Cap: ~$170 billion

• Headquarters: USA

• Role in CRISPR Market:

🔹 Supplies CRISPR-related lab equipment, diagnostic tools, and gene-editing kits.

🔹 Provides scalable CRISPR research platforms.

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Key Regional Outlook:

U.S. CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size to Reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2034

The U.S. CRISPR & Cas genes market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.87 billion by 2034, expanding at a double digit CAGR of 17.16% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global CRISPR & Cas genes market with the largest share in 2024. The market dominance of this region can be attributed to the increased expenditure on healthcare, growing investments in biotechnology sector, active participation of biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes for developing innovative gene therapies, increased adoption of CRISPR-Cas based tools for research purposes, initiatives led by the government and regulatory support.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growing focus on developing CRISPR-based therapies for cancer treatment, exploring agricultural applications for enhance disease resistance and product yields of crops, increased research for creating innovative CRISPR platforms, rising collaborations among the industries and academic research institutes, evaluation of CRISPR technologies through clinical trials for genetic diseases and advancements in CRISPR-mediated diagnostics for rapid disease detection are the factors expected to boost the market growth of this region in the upcoming years.

Moreover, active involvements of regional players such as Japan with a focus on developing CRISPR-based regenerative medicines and surging interest of India on advancing agricultural biotechnology is driving the market.

China is emerging as a major player in Asia Pacific in CRISPR technology owing to the presence of major biotechnology companies, rising investments and participation of the government as well as the supportive regulatory policies.

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Segmentation:

Product & Service Insights

The product segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

The improvements in CRISPR-Cas gene editing tools such as prime editing, base editing, SpRY, RNA-targeting Cas9 variants, CasRx and integration with sequencing technologies has significantly enhanced the scope of applications. Growing use of CRISPR and Cas gene kits and enzymes in human health such as for somatic gene editing and cancer treatments, in agriculture for improving crop yield and in basic research such as genome engineering, epigenetics and studying disease models drives the market growth of this segment.

Additionally, increased focus on developing genomic libraries through preclinical and clinical studies for potential therapeutic applications, innovative platforms and devices for advancing drug development process, growing involvement of government, surging number of companies offering kits for CRISPR technology and rising approvals from the regulatory agencies further propel the product segment growth in the market.

For instance, in January 2025, IntelliGenome, a pioneering solutions provider for molecular diagnostics, received the Breakthrough Device Designation for its CRISPR-Tuberculosis (TB) Blood Test from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The test is designed for detecting Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) cell-free DNA in human serum and EDTA plasma, and is first-of-a-kind qualitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay which combines CRISPR technology.

Application Insights

The biomedical application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Recent advancements in biomedical applications such as development of new Cas variants targeting a broad range of genomic sites while reducing off-target edits, utilization of Cas13 proteins for RNA-targeting CRISPR systems, expansion of CRISPR-mediated gene therapies for genetic blood disorders such as sickle cell anaemia and beta-thalassemia showing promising results in clinical trials, modification of CAR-T cells with CRISPR technology for targeted cancer immunotherapies, epigenetic editing for complex disease treatment.

Improvements in delivery methods are contributing to the increased influence of researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to adapt and utilize the CRISPR & Cas genes technology for developing innovative treatments and strengthening their market presence. Furthermore, the recent approvals from the U.S. FDA and growing use of nanocarriers as an efficient delivery system are driving the market growth.

End-user Insights

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies’ segment held the largest market share in 2024.

The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of clinical approvals by regulatory agencies, development of advanced CRISPR systems such as prime editing and base editing offering more precise genetic modifications, optimization of delivery systems and ongoing research for creating antiviral therapies.

Moreover, the active involvement of various biopharmaceutical companies for developing innovative CRISPR based therapies, rising investments for R&D through venture capitalists, growing merger and acquisition activities and increased competition for expanding product portfolios are the elements boosting the growth of this market segment.

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Top Companies

• Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Cellectis

• AstraZeneca

• Editas Medicine, Inc.

• Addgene

• Egenesis

• Horizon Discovery Group Plc

• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

• Genscrip

• Danaher Corporation

• Lonza

• Merck KGaA

• Synthego

• Mammoth Biosciences

• Inscripta, Inc.

• Cibus

• New England BioLabs

• Takara Bio, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In January 2025, Synthego, a leading provider of CRISPR-based solutions signed a strategic licensing agreement with the global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. With this agreement, Synthego received a global license for manufacturing and distributing AstraZeneca’s innovative CRISPR gene editing enzyme, eSpOT-ON which will further be paired with Synthego’s world-class gRNA for improving health outcomes.

• In January 2025, CrisprBits Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based biotechnology start-up launched a CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics laboratory which is equipped with a cutting-edge LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) and intelligent systems for smart designing of CRISPR guides.

The research report categorizes the CRISPR & Cas Genes Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product & Service

• Service

o Microbial Gene Editing

o Cell Line Engineering

o gRNA Design

o DNA Synthesis

• Product

o Design Tool

o Kits & Enzymes

o Libraries

o Antibodies

o Others

By Application

• Agricultural

• Biomedical

o Functional Genomics

o Genome Engineering

o Disease Model Studies

o Epigenetics

o Others

End-use Outlook

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Academics & Government Research Institutes

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

