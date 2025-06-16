SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Day on June 26, 2025

June 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual R&D Day in New York on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET.

The event will provide an update including data on Crinetics' early-stage pipeline assets, next steps, and portfolio strategy to drive long-term value. Key topics will include:

  • NETs and beyond – NDC platform with CRN09682
  • Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease (TED) - TSH antagonist
  • Autosomal polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) - SST3 agonist

A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register, click here.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate, paltusotine, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Atumelnant is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
gdiwakar@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6340

Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
nbadillo@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6075


Southern California Events
