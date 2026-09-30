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Cresilon Launches TRAUMAGEL Next Generation

September 30, 2026 | 
2 min read

New compact form factor will be introduced at EMS World 2026. It brings TRAUMAGEL hemostatic gel technology to a smaller footprint and easy one-handed use for first responders

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced the launch of TRAUMAGEL®'s next generation, which officially debuts at EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Cresilon brings TRAUMAGEL hemostatic gel technology to a smaller footprint and easy one-handed use for first responders

This next generation delivers the same gel technology as the current TRAUMAGEL in a more compact syringe format, with easy one-handed application, go-bag optimization and a smaller footprint for tactical, prehospital and hospital use. The new form factor joins the original TRAUMAGEL, which will remain fully available and supported in the field.

TRAUMAGEL is a plant-based hemostatic gel that controls bleeding in seconds and is indicated for temporary external use for controlling moderate to severe bleeding. It's the first gel in a syringe for traumatic hemorrhage and the only commercially available hydrogel that requires no preparation for use in traumatic bleeding.

"When a trauma patient is severely bleeding, every second matters," said Joe Landolina, CEO and co-founder of Cresilon. "We developed next gen TRAUMAGEL to make it easier for first responders to carry and deploy this life-saving technology in the field, while giving them the same proven bleeding control they already know and trust."

A growing body of peer-reviewed clinical evidence supports TRAUMAGEL's use in controlling bleeding. Published reports document successful hemorrhage control in complex traumatic injuries, including cases where conventional interventions were insufficient and cases where TRAUMAGEL supported tourniquet removal while maintaining hemostasis without rebleeding. Providers have consistently reported faster application, quicker bleeding control, easier removal and greater confidence during patient transport.

Cresilon representatives will be on-site at EMS World Expo 2026 at booth #1321 from September 30 through October 1 to provide hands-on demonstrations of TRAUMAGEL's next generation and discuss its use for hemorrhage control in prehospital, emergency and trauma care.

To learn more about TRAUMAGEL, visit www.cresilon.com/traumagel.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. The company was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and named an EMS World Innovation Awards winner for TRAUMAGEL. For more information about Cresilon, visit www.cresilon.com.

Cresilon, Inc.

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SOURCE Cresilon

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