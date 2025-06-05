Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Quebec on June 4, 2025. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:
Election of Directors
Director Nominees
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Daniel N. Chicoine
5,432,232
301,172
94.75%
5.25%
Anthony E. Dobranowski
5,455,219
278,185
95.15%
4.85%
John C. London
5,427,266
306,138
94.66%
5.34%
Deborah Shannon-Trudeau
5,463,225
270,179
95.29%
4.71%
Serge Verreault
5,490,982
242,422
95.77%
4.23%
Reappointment of External Auditors
Outcome
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Ernst & Young LLP reappointed
6,388,758
49,767
99.23%
0.77%
Approval of the Continuation of Crescita’s Shareholder Rights Plan
Outcome
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
AGAINST
FOR
AGAINST
Shareholder Rights Plan approved
5,481,368
252,036
95.60%
4.40%
About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.
