Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Quebec on June 4, 2025. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Daniel N. Chicoine 5,432,232 301,172 94.75% 5.25% Anthony E. Dobranowski 5,455,219 278,185 95.15% 4.85% John C. London 5,427,266 306,138 94.66% 5.34% Deborah Shannon-Trudeau 5,463,225 270,179 95.29% 4.71% Serge Verreault 5,490,982 242,422 95.77% 4.23%

Reappointment of External Auditors

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Ernst & Young LLP reappointed 6,388,758 49,767 99.23% 0.77%

Approval of the Continuation of Crescita’s Shareholder Rights Plan

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST FOR AGAINST Shareholder Rights Plan approved 5,481,368 252,036 95.60% 4.40%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

Source: Crescita Therapeutics

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Linda Kisa, CPA, CA

Vice-President, Reporting and Corporate Affairs

Email: lkisa@crescitatx.com