SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

June 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Quebec on June 4, 2025. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:



Election of Directors

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel N. Chicoine

5,432,232

301,172

94.75%

5.25%

Anthony E. Dobranowski

5,455,219

278,185

95.15%

4.85%

John C. London

5,427,266

306,138

94.66%

5.34%

Deborah Shannon-Trudeau

5,463,225

270,179

95.29%

4.71%

Serge Verreault

5,490,982

242,422

95.77%

4.23%

Reappointment of External Auditors

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Ernst & Young LLP reappointed

6,388,758

49,767

99.23%

0.77%

Approval of the Continuation of Crescita’s Shareholder Rights Plan

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

Shareholder Rights Plan approved

5,481,368

252,036

95.60%

4.40%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

Source: Crescita Therapeutics


Contacts

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Linda Kisa, CPA, CA
Vice-President, Reporting and Corporate Affairs
Email: lkisa@crescitatx.com

Canada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie