Crescent Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

IND Submission for CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF Bispecific Antibody, on Track for Fourth Quarter of 2025 to Support Initiation of Global Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Solid Tumors

Advancing ADCs in the Pipeline, with IND Submission for CR-002 on Track for Mid-2026

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and recent business highlights.

“We have made exciting progress during 2025 advancing our pipeline of next generation therapeutics for solid tumors toward the clinic,” said Joshua Brumm, chief executive officer of Crescent. “For CR-001, our PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, we are presenting preclinical data at SITC demonstrating cooperative pharmacology and in vivo anti-tumor activity. We are thrilled with the engagement from clinicians who share our enthusiasm for CR-001 and plan to commence our global Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors in the first quarter of 2026 with initial data anticipated later next year. In addition, we continue to progress our ADC programs and expect to submit an IND for CR-002 in mid-2026. We remain focused on executing across the business with the goal of delivering the next wave of transformative therapies for people living with cancer.”

Recent Business Highlights & Upcoming Milestones

CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody

CR-001 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody being developed for the treatment of solid tumors that combines two complementary, validated mechanisms in oncology via a blockade of PD-1 and VEGF. It was designed to replicate the cooperative pharmacology of ivonescimab, which demonstrated superior efficacy compared to the current market leader, pembrolizumab, in a large, third-party Phase 3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer. 1



Preclinical data from CR-001 will be featured in a poster presentation on November 7, 2025, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40 th Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. CR-001 demonstrated cooperative pharmacology with increased binding to PD-1 in the presence of VEGF, augmenting the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling blockade and enhancing T-cell activation in vitro. This cooperativity was consistent with preclinical evaluation of ivonescimab. 2 CR-001 also showed potent anti-tumor activity in a xenograft mouse model and was well-tolerated in non-human primates after a single intravenous dose with robust PD-1 receptor occupancy. The poster will be available on the day of the presentation in the Presentations & Publications section of Crescent’s website



Crescent remains on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for CR-001 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expects to report proof-of-concept clinical data from a global Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors in the second half of 2026.





CR-002 and CR-003, novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

CR-002 and CR-003 are novel ADCs with topoisomerase inhibitor payloads that are being developed as single agents and in combination with CR-001. Crescent expects to submit an IND application for CR-002 in mid-2026.





Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash position: Cash was $133.3 million as of September 30, 2025, which is anticipated to fund operations through 2027.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $20.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Net loss: Net loss was $24.6 million, or $1.27 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Shares outstanding: As of September 30, 2025, Crescent had approximately 19.6 million shares of the Company’s ordinary shares and ordinary share equivalents issued and outstanding, including ordinary shares underlying pre-funded warrants and non-voting convertible preferred stock.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Crescent Biopharma, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Period from

September 19, 2024 (Inception) Through September 30, 2024 Operating expenses Research and development $ 20,347 $ 43,059 $ 2,473 General and administrative 5,538 18,081 158 Total operating expenses 25,885 61,140 2,631 Loss from operations (25,885 ) (61,140 ) (2,631 ) Other income (expense) 1,278 (405 ) — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (24,607 ) $ (61,545 ) $ (2,631 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (1.27 ) $ (7.89 ) $ (3.60 ) Net loss per share attributable to Series A non-voting convertible preferred shareholders, basic and diluted $ (1,266.44 ) $ (7,891.38 ) $ — Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 16,540,771 6,640,402 730,092 Weighted-average Series A non-voting convertible preferred shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share to Series A non-voting convertible preferred shareholders, basic and diluted 2,890 1,160 —





Summary Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash $ 133,265 $ 34,766 Other assets 5,004 851 Total Assets $ 138,269 $ 35,617 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities $ 21,628 $ 47,096 Shareholders' equity (deficit) and convertible preferred shares 116,641 (11,479 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 138,269 $ 35,617

