CREATE Medicines to Host Pre-Congress Workshop and Present on In Vivo CAR-T for Autoimmune Disease at APLAR 2026

CREATE will bring together leaders in cell therapy and rheumatology to discuss why in vivo CAR-T is poised to become the next standard of care for autoimmune disease.









On October 31, Adam Raff, MD, PhD, SVP, Autoimmune Clinical Development, will present preclinical mouse and non-human primate data showing complete B cell depletion in the lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow after low doses of CREATE's in vivo CAR-T.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming, today announced that it will host a pre-congress industry workshop, "In Vivo CAR-T: The Next Standard of Care for Autoimmune Disease?", and present an oral abstract at the Asia-Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology (APLAR) 2026 Congress, taking place October 28 to November 1, 2026, at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea.

The workshop brings together the clinicians and scientists who built this field, including Prof. Georg Schett of FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg, whose CASTLE study showed that a CAR-T immune reset can deliver durable, drug-free remission in lupus, myositis, and systemic sclerosis, and Prof. Cameron Turtle of The University of Sydney, whose early clinical trials helped establish CD19 CAR-T in cancer. It will trace CAR-T's path from bespoke cell therapy to reproducible medicine and cover the practical realities of CAR-T in autoimmunity, biomarkers of cytokine release syndrome, and the science of in vivo CAR-T, closing with a moderated panel and live audience Q&A. Daniel Getts, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CREATE, will chair and moderate. Prof. Schett and Prof. Turtle both serve on CREATE's Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board.

CRT-402, CREATE's lead autoimmune program, is built to deliver the immune reset seen with ex vivo CAR-T, entirely in vivo. Using CREATE's targeted mRNA-LNP platform, CRT-402 programs a patient's own T cells directly inside the body to clear disease-causing B cells from the blood and the tissues where they drive disease, with no ex vivo cell manufacturing and no lymphodepleting chemotherapy. CRT-402 is now in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical study in Australia in patients with lupus, systemic sclerosis, and myositis (NCT07778446).

"CRT-402 is designed to bring the immune reset that CAR-T has shown in autoimmune disease to far more patients," said Daniel Getts, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CREATE Medicines. "It is an off-the-shelf therapy built on the platform with the largest clinical dataset in the in vivo CAR field. In vivo CAR-T is the next chapter for patients with autoimmune disease, and we are proud to lead that conversation in Seoul alongside the pioneers who started it."

On Saturday, October 31, Adam Raff, MD, PhD, SVP, Autoimmune Clinical Development, will present "In Vivo Generation of CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of B-cell Mediated Autoimmune Disease" in the congress's Abstract Session 2. The presentation will highlight preclinical data in mice and non-human primates showing that low doses of CREATE's in vivo CAR-T cleared B cells from the deep tissues where autoimmune disease takes hold.

Pre-Congress Industry Workshop Details



Title: In Vivo CAR-T: The Next Standard of Care for Autoimmune Disease?



Date & Time: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 15:00–17:00 KST



Location: Room 202, Level 2, COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Seoul



Chair and Moderator: Daniel Getts, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CREATE Medicines



Program:

From Bespoke Therapy to Reproducible Medicine – Prof. Cameron Turtle, MBBS, PhD, CLEARbridge Chair of Cancer Immunotherapy, The University of Sydney, Australia

– Prof. Cameron Turtle, MBBS, PhD, CLEARbridge Chair of Cancer Immunotherapy, The University of Sydney, Australia CAR-T at the Bedside in Autoimmunity – Prof. Georg Schett, MD, Vice President of Research, Director of the Department of Medicine, Rheumatology and Immunology, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany

– Prof. Georg Schett, MD, Vice President of Research, Director of the Department of Medicine, Rheumatology and Immunology, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany Predicting the Storm: Biomarkers of CRS in Autoimmune CAR-T – Prof. Shirley Chan, MBBS, Clinical Assistant Professor in Rheumatology, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

– Prof. Shirley Chan, MBBS, Clinical Assistant Professor in Rheumatology, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR In Vivo CAR-T: Reprogramming Immunity & the Immune Reset – Adam Raff, MD, PhD, SVP, Autoimmune Clinical Development, CREATE Medicines

– Adam Raff, MD, PhD, SVP, Autoimmune Clinical Development, CREATE Medicines Panel and Live Q&A, "The Next Standard of Care?" – the speakers, joined by Prof. Ho So, MBBS, MD, Assistant Professor, Rheumatology Unit, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

Oral Presentation Details



Title: In Vivo Generation of CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of B-cell Mediated Autoimmune Disease



Presenter: Adam Raff, MD, PhD, SVP, Autoimmune Clinical Development, CREATE Medicines



Session: Abstract Session 2 – Autoinflammatory & Still's Disease; Novel Therapeutic Strategies (Chairs: Prof. Hae-Rim Kim and Prof. Ho-Youn Kim, Republic of Korea)



Date & Time: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 14:25–14:35 KST, including Q&A



Location: Room 203, Level 2, COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Seoul

Members of the CREATE leadership team will attend APLAR 2026 throughout the congress. To request a meeting, contact partnering@createmedicines.com.

About CRT-402



CRT-402 is CREATE Medicines' lead in vivo CAR-T candidate in autoimmune disease, a CD19-targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy delivered using the company's proprietary mRNA-LNP platform. The therapy is designed to enable deep B cell depletion and immune reset while offering the potential advantages of repeat dosing and an off-the-shelf administration paradigm. CRT-402 is being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical study in Australia in patients with lupus, systemic sclerosis, and myositis (NCT07778446).

About CREATE Medicines



CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Bluesky.

Business Development: partnering@createmedicines.com

Media Contact:



Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey



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CREATE-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Investor Contact:



Brian Korb



Astr Partners



brian.korb@astrpartners.com



+1 (917) 653-5122

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