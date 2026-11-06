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CREATE Medicines to Host Investor and Partnering Meetings at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

Discussions will highlight progress from CREATE's four clinical-stage in vivo CAR programs across autoimmune disease and oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming, today announced that members of its senior management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors and prospective partners at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, taking place from November 16–19, 2026, at the Waldorf Hilton and ME London. CREATE will be represented by Daniel Getts, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder, and Matthew Maurer, MD, Chief Medical Officer.

CREATE Medicines Logo

CREATE is a leader in in vivo CAR therapy, with over 80 patients treated, the largest clinical dataset in the field. The company's proprietary platform selectively programs immune cells directly inside the body for either transient or stable CAR expression, all from RNA. CREATE's clinical-stage programs include:

  • CRT-402, a CD19-targeted in vivo CAR
  • MT-303, a GPC3-targeted in vivo CAR
  • MT-302, a TROP2-targeted in vivo CAR
  • MT-304, a HER2-targeted in vivo CAR

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their Jefferies representative. Prospective partners may contact partnering@createmedicines.com.

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Bluesky.

Business Development: partnering@createmedicines.com

Media Contact:

Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey

Collected Strategies

CREATE-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Investor Contact: 

Brian Korb

Astr Partners

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

+1 (917) 653-5122

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-medicines-to-host-investor-and-partnering-meetings-at-the-2026-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-in-london-302931600.html

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.

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