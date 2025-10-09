CREATE Medicines Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Veteran Biopharma Leader Allan L. Shaw as CFO and CBO

Mr. Shaw brings more than two decades of financial, strategic, and transactional leadership to accelerate company's next phase of growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA-based in vivo multi-immune programming, today announced the appointment of Allan L. Shaw as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO). Mr. Shaw, an accomplished industry leader with more than 20 years of experience guiding biopharmaceutical companies through critical phases of growth, will oversee CREATE Medicines' financial strategy, capital formation, and business development initiatives as the company expands its clinical and commercial ambitions.

Mr. Shaw has held senior leadership roles at numerous biopharma organizations and brings deep expertise in financing, strategic planning, and corporate development. He has served as CFO for five publicly traded companies, including Serono S.A. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and as a board member on seven public company boards. Over the course of his career, he has structured, negotiated, and closed more than $4 billion in public and private financings, including several IPOs, and has played a pivotal role in guiding companies from early clinical development through commercialization.

"Allan's appointment marks an important inflection point for CREATE Medicines as we build on our scientific leadership and prepare for the next phase of our journey," said Daniel Getts, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CREATE Medicines. "His unique combination of strategic insight, transactional expertise, and operational leadership will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline, expand our capabilities, and deliver on our mission to transform the treatment of cancer and other immune-related diseases. Allan's track record of helping companies navigate growth, secure capital, and bring innovative therapies to market makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team."

At CREATE Medicines, Mr. Shaw will focus on scaling the company's financial and corporate infrastructure, strengthening its relationships with investors and strategic partners, and driving initiatives that position the company for long-term success. His appointment follows a period of significant progress for the company, including expansion of its pipeline beyond myeloid programming to include T cells and NK cells, and continued clinical advancement of its proprietary in vivo RNA-LNP CAR platform.

"I am thrilled to join CREATE Medicines at such a transformative moment," said Allan L. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of CREATE Medicines. "The company is pioneering a new paradigm of programmable immunotherapy — one that has the potential to fundamentally reshape how we treat cancer and other diseases. I look forward to working closely with Daniel and the leadership team to build on the company's momentum, accelerate its differentiated in vivo pipeline, strengthen its financial foundation, and unlock the full potential of its breakthrough platform to improve patient outcomes."

With Mr. Shaw's appointment, CREATE Medicines continues to assemble a leadership team with the expertise and experience needed to accelerate development of its innovative therapies and deliver on its vision of scalable, redosable, off-the-shelf immunotherapies with greater clinical impact.

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines (formerly Myeloid Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation and next-generation RNA technology, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer, autoimmunity, and fibrosis.



