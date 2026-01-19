Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Announce Results from Cohort 4 of Placebo-Controlled Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Soquelitinib for Atopic Dermatitis

Company to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 8:00 am ET (5:00 am PT) to report the results from cohort 4 of the randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Slides

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) or by clicking on this link for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus’ website for 60 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is now in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the timing of the announcement of the results from cohort 4 of the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company’s ability to enroll sufficient numbers of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com