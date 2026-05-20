CorVista Health Appoints Nikki Troiano Gainey as Chief Customer Officer and Names Ian Shadforth Chief Strategy Officer

Gainey brings more than 25 years of global MedTech commercialization and strategy experience to support CorVista’s next phase of growth

Shadforth moves into Chief Strategy Officer role to drive real-world evidence generation, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CorVista Health today announced the appointment of Nikki Troiano Gainey as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Gainey will lead CorVista's customer strategy, commercial execution, and market development, as the company expands adoption of the CorVista System, a non-invasive, point-of-care platform designed to support cardiovascular disease detection and clinical decision-making. As part of the leadership transition, Ian Shadforth has been appointed to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he will focus on enterprise strategy, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives for CorVista.

The appointments come as CorVista continues to advance the commercialization of its AI-enabled, non-invasive cardiovascular testing platform. The CorVista System uses machine-learned algorithms to analyze cardiac signals and support the detection of multiple cardiovascular conditions at the initial point of care – providing guidance for the physician to make faster, well-informed care decisions.

"Nikki brings a rare combination of global MedTech leadership, enterprise strategy, commercialization expertise, and deep cardiovascular and imaging experience," said Adrian Lam, President & CEO of CorVista Health. "Her track record of scaling complex technologies, building strategic partnerships, and aligning commercial execution with enterprise value creation makes her exceptionally well suited to lead our customer organization at this important stage of growth."

Gainey joins CorVista with more than 25 years of global medical device leadership experience across cardiovascular and advanced imaging technologies, commercialization, and go-to-market strategy. She has held senior leadership roles at Siemens Healthcare and GE Healthcare. Most recently, Gainey served as CEO of Trivirum and Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at YorLabs. Gainey also serves as a board advisor for numerous other organizations. Gainey holds a Master of Business Administration from North Carolina State University focusing on technology commercialization and innovation and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University.

"I am honored to join CorVista at such a pivotal moment," said Gainey. "CorVista has the opportunity to change how cardiovascular disease is detected and managed by bringing powerful, non-invasive diagnostic technology into the point of care. I look forward to working with the team, our customers, and our partners to expand access, accelerate adoption, and support clinicians in delivering earlier answers for patients."

Shadforth originally joined Analytics for Life, CorVista's parent company, in 2015 and has since served in multiple strategic roles, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of CorVista Health. He brings extensive experience in the science, strategy, and development of connected health ecosystems. Prior to joining Analytics for Life, he pioneered programs at both Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline and served as co-founder and CEO of AffirmXH Inc. Shadforth holds a doctorate in bioinformatics from Cranfield University and an MBA from the University of Dundee. He holds numerous patents in machine learning, diagnostics, and disease management, and is co-author of Building Bioinformatics Solutions (Oxford University Press).

"Ian has played a critical role in shaping CorVista's commercial foundation and market approach," said Lam. "As Chief Strategy Officer, he will help guide the company's next phase of growth, including strategic partnerships, real-world evidence generation, and corporate development priorities. We are grateful for his leadership and excited to have him focused on the strategic opportunities ahead."

"CorVista has built something genuinely differentiated — a non-invasive platform with the potential to fundamentally change how cardiovascular disease is detected and managed at the point of care,” said Shadforth. “I'm excited to step into this strategic role at a time when the opportunity to expand our partnerships, advance real-world evidence, and drive long-term growth has never been clearer.”

About CorVista Health

CorVista Health is dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care through innovative diagnostics that shorten the path from symptoms to diagnosis. By enabling earlier detection of complex cardiovascular conditions, CorVista aims to empower clinicians with actionable insights and improve patient outcomes across diverse care settings.

Learn more at www.corvista.com

Media Contact

Grant Smith

VP, Marketing & Communications

CorVista Health

media@corvista.com