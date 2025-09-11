Corstasis Therapeutics Strenghtens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dr. Amin Medjamia as VP of Medical Affairs

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Corstasis Therapeutics Inc. (www.corstasis.com), a late clinical-stage innovator of outpatient therapies for the treatment of fluid overload in patients with cardiorenal and hepatic diseases, announced today the appointment of Amin M. Medjamia M.D. as Vice President of Medical Affairs.

Dr. Medjamia is an accomplished physician and medical affairs leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning biotechnology and medical devices. At Corstasis, he will oversee clinical strategy, scientific communications, and clinical algorithm development via medical engagement as the company advances its lead program Enbumyst™ (bumetanide nasal spray).

Prior to joining Corstasis, Dr. Medjamia held senior leadership roles at Abiomed, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company, where he directed global evidence generation for the company’s portfolio of mechanical circulatory support devices. His leadership contributed to PMA approvals, global reimbursement milestones in France and Japan, and large-scale international randomized controlled trials.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Medjamia to Corstasis at this critical time,” said Ben Esque, CEO of Corstasis. “His passion and expertise in cardiovascular medicine and evidence strategy will strengthen our ability to develop and deliver new pathways to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost of care.”

“I am excited to join Corstasis and help advance its mission of improving outpatient options for patients suffering from fluid overload,” said Dr. Medjamia.

About Corstasis Therapeutics

Corstasis Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and commercialize enhanced outpatient treatment options for patients with cardiorenal and hepatic diseases, with the intent of improving outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs. Our lead product, *Enbumyst™ bumetanide nasal spray, has been developed for the short-term treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease, with an anticipated PDUFA action date of September 14, 2025.

*Enbumyst™ (Bumetanide Nasal spray) is an investigational therapy that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority.

