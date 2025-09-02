Corsera Health Launches to Extend Healthspan by Predicting and Preventing Cardiovascular Disease

– Co-founded by industry leaders John Maraganore, Ph.D., and Clive Meanwell, M.D., pioneers in RNAi and cardiovascular innovation –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsera Health, Inc. announced its launch today with a mission to extend healthspan through cardiovascular disease prediction and prevention. The company will shape the future of cardiovascular health by empowering individuals to understand and reduce their risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). With a preventive RNAi medicine expected to enter the clinic by the end of 2025, administered once-annually and priced to enable broad access, Corsera Health aims to prevent cumulative cardiovascular damage and support longer, healthier lives. The company has raised over $50 million to date from founders and insiders.

“Despite treatment advances, cardiovascular disease still claims approximately 21 million lives each year – making this the leading cause of death worldwide. The economic burdens are similarly staggering,” said Clive Meanwell, M.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Corsera Health. “Today’s care is too little, too late: we treat high blood pressure and high cholesterol only after they reach dangerous levels of accumulation. At Corsera Health, our causal AI-enabled cardiovascular health tool identifies people who need earlier intervention to forestall cumulative harm. We expect to disrupt the current marketplace – opening new channels to inform, guide and serve consumers, so they can look forward to an extended cardiovascular healthspan.”

“Through the power of RNAi and our world-class drug discovery efforts, we are swiftly advancing our lead program – a preventive RNAi medicine targeting both PCSK9 to reduce LDL cholesterol and angiotensinogen to lower blood pressure – into the clinic by the end of this year,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Corsera Health. “We envision a world where a once-annual, dual-targeting preventive RNAi medicine can lower lifetime risk of ASCVD, setting a new standard for cardiovascular health. Our approach has the potential to fundamentally change the trajectory of cardiovascular disease for millions of people, enabling individuals to live longer and healthier lives, while also reducing healthcare costs and boosting human productivity.”

“The time for prevention is now because lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease can be predicted and prevented, especially with early intervention,” said Khurram Nasir, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor at Corsera Health and Chief of Cardiovascular Prevention & Wellness at Houston Methodist. “The NATURE-LEGACY study presented at ESC shows that lifelong exposure to lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure is associated with marked reductions in cardiovascular events. With a new AI-enabled predictive tool and a once-annual preventive RNAi medicine, I’m excited for Corsera Health to lead the future of cardiovascular prevention.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming approximately 21 million lives each year1. In the U.S. alone, over 130 million people2 are living with the condition, driven largely by the cumulative effects of blood pressure and cholesterol. Over time, these factors cause substantial damage to critical arteries – causing inflammation, stiffening, and lipid deposits that can rupture and lead to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. Today, medical practice calls for treatment of high blood pressure and high cholesterol only after extensive cumulative exposure and significant injury to arterial walls have occurred.

In a late-breaking presentation at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in September 2025, Corsera Health Scientific Co-Founder Brian Ference, M.D., presented data from the NATURE-LEGACY study based on Mendelian randomization of nearly 370,000 participants. These data showed that early reduction of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and blood pressure can prevent the development of cardiovascular disease two-to-three times more effectively than starting intervention later in life, potentially extending healthspan by decades.

Corsera Health’s innovative and proactive approach has the potential to dramatically reduce morbidity and mortality by intervening before cardiovascular damage has occurred. Accurate, early prediction is made possible through Klotho Health, the company’s proprietary cardiovascular healthspan tool powered by causal AI. Beginning at any age and spanning any time period, Klotho Health is designed to determine an individual’s lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease and quantify the benefit of lowering LDL cholesterol and blood pressure to extend cardiovascular healthspan.

Corsera Health is also developing a preventive RNAi medicine designed to reduce the production of validated disease drivers including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9), angiotensinogen (AGT), among others. Intended for once-annual administration, this medicine aims to provide population-scale reach, ease of use, and pricing that enables broad accessibility. The company’s preventive RNAi medicine program is on track to enter the clinic by the end of 2025.

Corsera Health was co-founded by industry pioneers and long-time collaborators John Maraganore, Ph.D. and Clive Meanwell, M.D., who share a common vision for a world without cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by a team of entrepreneurs with deep scientific, clinical, and business expertise – combined with unparallelled track records of success in cardiovascular medicine, establishing RNAi therapeutics as a whole new class of medicine, and delivering value for patients and investors. Drs. Maraganore and Meanwell have a 30-year history of collaboration, advancing transformative medicines such as ANGIOMAX and LEQVIO together, and building successful companies including Alnylam, The Medicines Company, and Metsera, which have generated more than $70 billion in value for shareholders. Corsera Health is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in cardiovascular health.

The Corsera Health team is led by industry experts in RNAi therapeutics and cardiovascular disease, including:

Chris Cox, Co-Founder and Legal Counsel; Co-Founder and General Partner of Population Health

Rena N. Denoncourt, Chief Operating Officer; former Vice President and TTR Franchise Global Development Lead at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Brian Ference, M.D., Scientific Co-Founder and Clinical Advisor; Founder of Deep Causal AI Institute for Clinical Translation

Meredith Kaya, Chief Financial Officer; former Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

John Maraganore, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Board member; founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Clive Meanwell, M.D., Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Board member; co-Founder of Population Health and founding CEO of The Medicines Company and of Metsera

Khurram Nasir, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor; Chief of Cardiovascular Prevention & Wellness at Houston Methodist

Hans-Peter Vornlocher, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor; Senior Advisor to Axolabs

Peter Wijngaard, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Development Advisor; Partner of Population Health

The company’s Clinical Advisory Board members include:

Robert Harrington, M.D.

John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of Medicine, and Former Chairman of the Department of Vascular Medicine, Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam

Neha Pagidipati, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine

About Corsera Health

Corsera Health aims to lead the future of medicine by extending healthspan through cardiovascular disease prediction and prevention. Co-founded by industry pioneers in RNAi therapeutics and cardiovascular medicine, the company is combining decades of innovation in RNAi therapeutics with world-leading expertise in cardiovascular disease prediction, efficient manufacturing and evidence generation, and disruptive commercialization. Corsera Health is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit us at www.corserahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

