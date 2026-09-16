Correction: IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36- 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 31st August to 04th September 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|8 081
|162,4041
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 919
|163,6365
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 270
|164,2308
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|11 270
|162.8198
Attachment