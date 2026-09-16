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Press Releases

Correction: IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36- 2026

September 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 31st August to 04th September 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/08/2026FR00102591508 081162,4041XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/08/2026FR00102591501 919163,6365CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2026FR00102591501 270164,2308XPAR
   TOTAL11 270162.8198 

Attachment


Europe
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