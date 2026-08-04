CORRECTING and REPLACING Lōkahi Therapeutics™ ai² Futures Lab™ Changes How Biopharma Builds a Pipeline

Futures Lab identified 45+ therapeutic opportunities on a $33,000 budget, expands to 13 university partners with 100% retention, and uncovers assets representing more than $500 million in prior industry investment.

RUTHERFORD, N.J. & LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated July 31, 2026, with the following corrected version due to multiple minor revisions.

The updated release reads:

LŌKAHI THERAPEUTICS™ AI² FUTURES LAB™ CHANGES HOW BIOPHARMA BUILDS A PIPELINE

Futures Lab identified 45+ therapeutic opportunities on a $33,000 budget, expands to 13 university partners with 100% retention, and uncovers assets representing more than $500 million in prior industry investment.

Glucotrack (NASDAQ: GCTK) today announced the continued expansion of the ai² Futures Lab™ operated through its subsidiary, Lōkahi Therapeutics™ Inc. During its first year, the ai² Futures Lab™ identified more than 45 therapeutic opportunities on a budget of approximately $33,000 and advanced five into active company discussions. These assets represent more than $500 million in prior biopharmaceutical investment and include opportunities with human clinical data, positive efficacy signals, and meaningful remaining exclusivity. The ai² Futures Lab™ is expanding from six university collaborations to 13 universities for the 2026-2027 academic year while achieving 100% retention of inaugural university partners.

The pharmaceutical industry discontinues thousands of assets each year due to portfolio reprioritization, funding constraints, strategic shifts, or organizational decisions. Lōkahi believes significant value remains trapped within many of these programs. The ai² Futures Lab™ leverages strategic university partnerships and standard pharmaceutical due diligence processes to identify therapeutic assets that may be candidates for acquisition, advancement, partnering, or monetization. Students work directly with Lōkahi leadership and industry experts through structured 8- to 10-week engagements, gaining real-world exposure to biopharmaceutical business development while the Company builds a continuous pipeline of late-stage asset opportunities with minimal incremental cash outlay.

The model is designed to convert prior industry investment into strategic optionality. Rather than relying solely on traditional business development channels or high-cost external consulting engagements, Lōkahi uses the ai² Futures Lab™ as a distributed asset origination engine. Student teams apply structured diligence across clinical, commercial, regulatory, intellectual property, financial, and strategic workstreams, with findings reviewed by Lōkahi leadership for potential company action. The result is expanded analytical capacity, earlier visibility into overlooked opportunities, and a capital-efficient mechanism for identifying assets with potential strategic value.

First-Year Results

More than 45 pharmaceutical assets identified and evaluated through the platform.

Five opportunities advanced into active company discussions. Assets evaluated through the program met late-stage screening criteria, including human clinical data, positive efficacy signals, and meaningful remaining exclusivity.

Expanded from six university collaborations to 13 universities participating in the 2026-2027 academic year.

Achieved 100% retention of inaugural university partners.

Generated two full-time hires and more than 20 consulting engagements through the platform network.

“One of the biggest inefficiencies in biopharma is that companies spend enormous amounts of capital creating potential value and then walk away from it,” said Erik Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack. “The ai² Futures Lab™ is built on a simple premise: one company’s discard may be another company’s opportunity. If an asset has human safety data, positive efficacy signals, and a viable path forward, we believe it deserves rigorous evaluation rather than being forgotten. Through a disciplined, repeatable due diligence process, we identify overlooked assets, determine whether value remains, and evaluate pathways for advancement, partnership, acquisition, or monetization. We believe this model can fundamentally change how biopharma thinks about building a pipeline.”

“What makes the ai² Futures Lab™ unique is that participants work on real-world opportunities and contribute to a structured decision-making process with real-world implications,” said Andrew H. Potter, Director of the Office of University Experiential Learning and Head of the Innovation District’s Student Industry Fellows Program at the University of Georgia. “It is a compelling example of how university and industry partnerships can simultaneously create educational value and support meaningful industry innovation.”

Lōkahi views the ai² Futures Lab™ as a strategic extension of its Discover, Advance, Monetize operating model. The platform is designed to identify distressed, shelved, or under-prioritized assets, evaluate clinical, commercial, regulatory, intellectual property, and strategic fit, and move the most promising opportunities into company review. Each project expands the Company’s intelligence network, strengthens its evaluation framework, and supports a more continuous approach to sourcing potential late-stage asset opportunities.

One company’s discard may be another company’s opportunity. The ai² Futures Lab™ was built to find out.

About Lōkahi Therapeutics™

Lōkahi Therapeutics is a capital-efficient biopharmaceutical platform company focused on identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and advancing overlooked therapeutic assets. Through its ai² platform and ai² Futures Lab execution model, Lōkahi integrates cross-functional expertise and disciplined decision-making to drive strategic development and long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.lokahithera.com. For more information on the ai² Futures Lab program, please visit www.ai2futureslab.com or click here to watch the video.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) operates Lōkahi and, through its subsidiary Glucotrack Technologies, Inc., is also focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, including a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan," and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to merger integration; risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack's future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.

Glucotrack

GlucotrackPR@icrinc.com



Lōkahi Therapeutics™

ir@lokahithera.com