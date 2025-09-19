Corner Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Pioneer John Maraganore as Strategic Adviser

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corner Therapeutics, an in vivo T cell modulation and immunotherapy company pioneering novel approaches to cancer and infection, today announced that biotech pioneer John Maraganore, Ph.D. has joined the company as a strategic adviser.

Dr. Maraganore will advise Corner on corporate strategy, business development, and the advancement of its dendritic cell-initiated T cell engineering (DCITE) platform with a goal of developing its pipeline of novel immunotherapies. With more than 30 years of experience in biotechnology leadership, Dr. Maraganore brings deep expertise in translating cutting-edge science into commercial success.

Under his leadership as founding CEO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals became the first company to bring RNAi therapeutics to market, securing multiple global product approvals and building a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. Dr. Maraganore was Chair of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) from 2017 to 2019 and currently serves as Chair Emeritus and a member of the BIO board.

“Robust, durable, and precise T cell modulation is critical to usher in the next generation of therapies against cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease, and Corner Therapeutics is at the forefront of that effort,” said Dr. Maraganore. “I look forward to helping Corner translate its scientific breakthroughs into practice-changing treatments.”

Professor Jonathan Kagan co-founded Corner Therapeutics in 2019 with the goal of developing immunotherapies through the exquisite control of the innate immune system. Based on Professor Kagan’s research, Corner’s mRNA-based and dendritic cell hyperactivating platforms instruct the innate immune system to engineer its own long-lived, disease-fighting T cells.

Last year, Corner launched its $54 million Series A investment round. Corner is moving into the clinic next year with its first-in-human trial and is partnering with leading biopharma companies and nonprofits.

About Corner Therapeutics, Inc.

Corner Therapeutics is the in vivo T cell engineering company unlocking lifelong protection from cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease. Using its novel dendritic cell stimuli platforms, Corner teaches the immune system to engineer its own long-lived, disease-fighting T cells. With its antigen-agnostic platform, Corner is revolutionizing care for an exceptionally wide range of diseases. The company has received funding from leading organizations and partners with prominent biopharma companies to fully realize the protective promise of both therapeutic and preventive immunotherapies. For more information about Corner Therapeutics, visit https://cornertx.com/

