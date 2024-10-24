SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CorMedix Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on October 30, 2024

October 24, 2024 
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Wednesday, October 30th @ 8:30am EDT
Domestic:1-844-481-2557
International:1-412-317-0561
Webcast:Webcast Link


About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin), which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

