Press Releases

CorMedix Inc. to Participate in the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that management will be participating in the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, taking place in New York City on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium
Date:Thursday, November 7, 2024
Format:1x1 meetings
Location:Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY


About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Events New Jersey
