Cordis to Present SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon Clinical Data at CRT 2026

Presentations Include 12-Month Outcomes from the SELUTION4ISR Trial and the SELUTION DeNovo Trial in Coronary Lesions, Alongside Analyses on How Procedural Experience Influences Treatment Strategy

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InterventionalCardiology--Cordis, a global leader in interventional cardiovascular technologies, will highlight insights from the SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) clinical trial program at Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2026, March 7–10 in Washington, D.C. Presentations will include the 12-month results of SELUTION4ISR and SELUTION DeNovo trials along with new subset analyses from the SELUTION DeNovo study.

“These presentations build on SELUTION4ISR and SELUTION DeNovo results presented at TCT, where both trials met their primary endpoints versus current standard of care,” said George Adams, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cordis. “Presentations at CRT provide additional insight into 12-month SELUTION outcomes and examine how procedural experience with drug-eluting balloon therapy influences clinical decision-making.”

Scientific Presentations

Cordis-supported and investigator-initiated studies will be presented during featured clinical science sessions at CRT 2026, including late-breaking findings, oral presentations and symposia examining the use of SELUTION SLR™ DEB in coronary intervention. Highlights are listed below, with a full list of sessions and activities available here: Cordis | CRT 2026.

SELUTION DeNovo | New Insights From the 12-Month Outcomes

Late-Breaking Clinical Trial – Oral Presentation

Presenter: Christian Spaulding, MD, PhD

Sunday, March 8 | 3:49-3:57 p.m.



Operator Experience Effect on the Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB) Strategy for Treating De Novo Coronary Lesions: A Sub-Study of the SELUTION DeNovo Trial

Featured Clinical Science – Oral Presentation

Presenter: Christian Spaulding, MD, PhD

Monday, March 9 | 8:26-8:34 a.m.



Love-DEB Study | 12-Month Outcome of the Safety Efficacy of Sirolimus Eluting DEB in De-Novo Coronary Lesions in Large Vessels

Featured Clinical Science – Oral Presentation

Presenter: Abhishek Kumar, MBBS

Monday, March 9 | 9:05-9:13 a.m.



SELUTION4ISR – A Randomized Trial of a Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon Versus Repeat Drug-Eluting Stenting or Balloon Angioplasty for Coronary In-Stent Restenosis

Featured Clinical Science – Oral Presentation

Presenter: Suhail Dohad, MD

Monday, March 9 | 10:10-10:18 a.m.



Evening Symposium: A New Chapter in Drug-Eluting Technology with SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon

Ron Waksman, MD; Roxana Mehran, MD; Aloke Finn, MD; Abhishek Kumar, MBBS; Christian Spaulding, MD, PhD; George Adams, MD

Saturday, March 7 | 7–8:30 p.m.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Cordis booth #303 to learn more about the company’s portfolio of coronary, peripheral and closure products. Learn more here.

About SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon

Commercially available in more than 65 countries and investigational in the United States, the SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) stands out for its Sustained Limus Release (SLR) technology, which is designed to provide controlled and sustained drug release through 90 days, covering the restenosis cascade.

About Cordis

From the first guidewire to the first drug-eluting stent, Cordis has been at the heart of cardiovascular innovation for close to 70 years. Today, Cordis is driving meaningful innovation towards its customers and the patients they serve – powered by a global footprint and deep operational expertise. With a focus on improving clinical outcomes, customer-centered service, and impactful education, Cordis will go beyond to relentlessly pursue its mission to transform cardiovascular care. For more information on Cordis and its products, visit www.cordis.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Kelly May

Director, Corporate Communications

Cordis

kelly.may@cordis.com