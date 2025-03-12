Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 and 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

CRB-701 Nectin-4 targeting ADC demonstrates encouraging results in Phase 1 Western study

Fast Track Designation granted by FDA for CRB-701 to treat metastatic cervical cancer

CRB 913 SAD/MAD obesity study expected to start in March 2025

$149m of cash & investments as of December 31,2024 and cash runway expected through Q3 2027

NORWOOD, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), an oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“During the fourth quarter and into 2025, we made significant progress across our pipeline. Both of our oncology programs (CRB-701 and CRB-601) have been advancing in the clinic and our obesity program (CRB-913) is on schedule for first in human dosing later this month. We were encouraged by the data for CRB-701 from our study in Western patients that has demonstrated a promising safety profile and encouraging evidence of efficacy in multiple advanced tumor types. We look forward to generating informative clinical data from all three of our programs in the 2nd half of this year” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus.

Key Corporate and Program Updates





CRB-701 for the treatment of solid tumors, is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4 that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a precise drug antibody ratio of 2 using monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) as the payload. Western study dose escalation data for CRB-701 Phase 1 was presented as a poster presentation NCT06265727 Study Highlights: Safety, tolerability and PK comparable to SYS6002 Ph1 China data Low levels of peripheral neuropathy and skin toxicity were observed in both studies. Clinical responses were seen in urothelial (mUC) and cervical cancer participants in both studies. First-time targeting of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in the Western study yielded multiple responses. Dose optimization is underway with dosing at 2.7 mg/kg and 3.6 mg/kg cohorts in HNSCC, cervical and mUC tumors. More cohorts may be added to address additional tumor types in the expansion phase. The Company expects to complete dose optimization and establish a recommended Phase 2 dose (“RP2D”) under Project Optimus in the fourth quarter of 2025. In December 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to CRB-701 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. CRB-913 is a second-generation, highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist drug designed to treat obesity. CB1 inverse agonism is a clinically validated mechanism to induce weight loss. CRB-913 will be the most peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist to be explored in a clinical setting to date. Presented pre-clinical data at Obesity Week 2024 The Company expects to dose the first participant in the Phase 1 SAD/MAD study in March 2025. We expect to commence a Phase 1 dose-range finding study in the fourth quarter of 2025. CRB-601 is a potent and selective anti-αvβ8 integrin monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors. The first patient was dosed in December 2024 in a dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 study that is taking place in the U.S. and Europe. We expect to complete dose escalation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $9.5 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.78 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of approximately $8.0 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $1.81, for the same period in 2023. For the year-ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $40.2 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $3.68, compared to a net loss of $44.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $10.31, for the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses for Q4 2024 increased by $2.5 million to approximately $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $10.1 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The $2.5 million increase was primarily attributable to product development and stock-based compensation costs.

The Company had $149.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments on hand at December 31, 2024, which is expected to fund operations through Q3 2027, based on current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is an oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and are committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Unaudited

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 8,787 $ 6,980 $ 32,222 $ 31,168 General and administrative 3,818 3,124 16,499 13,910 Total operating expenses 12,605 10,104 48,721 45,078 Operating loss (12,605 ) (10,104 ) (48,721 ) (45,078 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest and investment income, net 1,782 350 6,311 1,636 Interest expense — (929 ) (1,872 ) (3,858 ) Other income, net 1,293 2,661 4,073 2,696 Total other income, net 3,075 2,082 8,512 474 Net loss $ (9,530 ) $ (8,022 ) $ (40,209 ) $ (44,604 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (1.81 ) $ (3.68 ) $ (10.31 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,179,482 4,423,683 10,915,413 4,327,568 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (9,530 ) $ (8,022 ) $ (40,209 ) $ (44,604 ) Other comprehensive income: Change in unrealized gain on marketable debt securities (172 ) 6 36 125 Total other comprehensive income (172 ) 6 36 125 Total comprehensive loss $ (9,702 ) $ (8,016 ) $ (40,173 ) $ (44,479 )