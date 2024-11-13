SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

November 13, 2024 | 
SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.

The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 2026064. A simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com

