Convergent Therapeutics Announces First Shipments of Actinium 225 from Cardinal Health to Support the CONVERGE-01 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer and other cancers, today announced the receipt of the first shipments of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Actinium 225 (Ac-225) from Cardinal Health.

“This generated Ac-225 supply represents a major shift in the supply chain for this critical radioisotope for the treatment of patients with cancer,” said Convergent’s Co-founder and CEO, Philip Kantoff, MD. “This shipment will support Convergent’s lead asset, CONV01-α, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to Ac-225. CONV01-α is currently being investigated as a potentially groundbreaking treatment for prostate cancer.”

“We are pleased to work with Convergent in supplying access to Ac-225 in support of its clinical stage targeted alpha therapies for prostate cancer treatment,” stated Mike Pintek, President, Cardinal Health Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions. “We look forward to increasing Ac-225 access to help advance the next generation of cancer treatment for patients.”

Ac-225 is a high-energy, alpha-emitting radioisotope of great interest for the treatment of cancer, as it is thought to carry sufficient radiation to cause cancer cell death when bound to a targeting antibody. Convergent is investigating its use in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies, which combine select molecules with therapeutic radioisotopes to directly target and deliver therapeutic doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells in patients.

“The manufacturing of the Ac-225 isotope has been historically constrained by limited production capacity managed by a handful of government laboratories. Commercial suppliers are now stepping into the supply chain to ramp up Ac-225 manufacturing capacity quickly and significantly in support of patients with cancer,” said Alexander Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Convergent Therapeutics.

The supply of Ac-225 supports Convergent’s pipeline of next-generation radiotherapies including its lead asset, CONV01-α, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to Ac-225.

About CONV01-α

CONV01-α, Convergent’s alpha-emitting radioantibody, combines the precision and pharmacokinetics of antibodies with the tumor-killing potential of alpha-emitting radionuclides. Specifically, CONV01-α uses a humanized monoclonal antibody targeted at prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is highly overexpressed in prostate cancer cells. Since PSMA is a validated target, several therapeutics are directed at this antigen, and CONV01-α is differentiated by its use of both an antibody and alpha emitter. CONV01-α is linked to a powerful radionuclide called Ac-225, which releases alpha particles that kill cancer cells through DNA double-strand breaks. Unlike other radioactive sources, alpha particles deliver high-energy radiation over very short distances, thereby minimizing radiation exposure to healthy neighboring cells and tissues. Pairing highly selective antibodies with such a powerful, yet precise, payload offers the ideal combination to treat many types of cancers.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development, and cancer biology and its proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation.

