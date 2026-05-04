Conv2X 2026 Decentralized Health Summit in Cambridge, MA Brings Together BioPharma, Clinical Research, and Health Innovation Leaders

Cambridge, Massachusetts — Conv2X has announced the 2026 Platforms and Decentralized Health Summit, a premier in person gathering of pharmaceutical executives, clinical research professionals, health technology architects, and decentralized infrastructure innovators convening to accelerate the next era of decentralized health across life sciences.

Scheduled for September 24–25, 2026, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the biopharmaceutical industry as decentralized clinical trials, patient controlled health data, and decentralized real world evidence evolve from pilot initiatives into enterprise scale deployment.

“The next era of pharmaceutical innovation depends on secure, decentralized infrastructure capable of scaling trials, patient trust, and global real world evidence,” said Tory Cenaj, Founder of Conv2X and Publisher of Blockchain in Healthcare Today. “Conv2X brings together builders, enterprise leaders, and regulators to accelerate smarter, more secure transformation across healthcare and life sciences.”

As life sciences organizations face increasing demands for trial efficiency, patient engagement, data governance, cybersecurity, and regulatory modernization, Conv2X provides a high signal forum focused on implementation, deployment, and scalable infrastructure.

2026 BioPharma and Clinical Research Programming Includes:

• Deploying decentralized clinical trial infrastructure at scale

• Regulatory roundtables featuring FDA, NIH, and healthcare policy leaders

• Patient recruitment innovation, decentralized real-world evidence, and pharmacovigilance transformation

• Demonstrations of decentralized data infrastructure platforms currently supporting clinical deployment

• Cybersecurity frameworks for distributed clinical systems, including quantum-resilient health data strategies

Designed for pharmaceutical executives, biotech innovators, trial operators, investors, and healthcare infrastructure builders.

Produced by the Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) journal, Conv2X is grounded in peer reviewed scholarship and real world implementation strategies that advance decentralized health innovation across research, enterprise, and policy.

Secure Early Bird Access Now – Seating Limited:

Join the pharmaceutical, biotech, and decentralized health leaders building the infrastructure that will define the next decade of healthcare. Space is limited.

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