CONV2X 2026 Announces Global Leaders Advancing AI, Digital Trust, and Life Sciences Innovation

Cambridge, MA — Partners in Digital Health has unveiled the second speaker cohort for CONV2X Decentralized Health 2026, the flagship summit exploring decentralized technology, artificial intelligence, and digital trust across healthcare and life sciences. The event takes place September 24–25, 2026, at The Foundry, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The newly confirmed speakers expand an international roster of leaders spanning regulatory science, healthcare delivery, biotechnology, enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and academic research. CONV2X brings together executives, innovators, researchers, and policymakers focused on the infrastructure challenges shaping the next era of healthcare and life sciences transformation.

CONV2X Decentralized Health 2026 will examine how emerging technologies are reshaping the life sciences ecosystem, including clinical research, regulatory science, real world evidence, data interoperability, precision medicine, and AI enabled discovery and healthcare delivery models.

The summit convenes leaders across healthcare systems, biotechnology, pharmaceutical innovation, government, and technology to address how trusted data ecosystems, decentralized architectures, and advanced AI platforms can accelerate innovation while supporting security, privacy, and responsible adoption.

Newly Confirmed Speakers

Policy, Regulatory, and Health System Leadership

• Ajaz S. Hussain, Regulatory Science Advisor and Former Deputy Director, Office of Pharmaceutical Science, U.S. FDA

• Anjum Khurshid, Chief Data Scientist, Sentinel Operations Center, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute

• Leo Anthony Celi, Associate Professor, Bioethics, Harvard Medical School

• Martin Curley, PhD, Director of the Digital Health Ecosystem, Innovation Value Institute, Maynooth University, Ireland

• Kieran Dwyer, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig Law

• Daniel Conway, PhD, Associate Director, Blockchain Center of Excellence, Clinical Professor of Information Systems, University of Arkansas



Enterprise and Innovation Executives

• Himanshu Jain, Technology, AI Strategy, and Innovation Leader

• Jose Bolans, CEO, Nimbus-T

• Jim Nasr, CEO, Acoer

• Shawnna Hoffman, CEO, Armored Quantum

• Francisco Curbera, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Accrete

• Nitin Gaur, Head of Financial Institutions, Nethermind

• Rama Rao, CEO, BloqCube

• Michael Dershem, CEO, Apierion

• Sathya Krishnasamy, Founder, Chainaim

• Susan Oh, CEO, Muckr AI

• Pramod Attarde, CEO, Apex DiFi Labs, and CAIO, CVO, ORAXIS

• Praveen Gajjala, CEO, ComputeID, Switzerland

• Dimy Jeunnot, Founder, Adino

• Noah Ringler, Government Head, Outtake

• Tomer Jordi Chaffer, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Neurotech Co., Canada

• Radhika Iyengar, Co-Founder, StarChain Ventures



Academic and Thought Leadership

• Nikhil Varma, PhD, Algorand Foundation Ecosystem Head (India), and Associate Professor, Ramapo College

• Justin Goldstein, Professor, Georgetown University

• Tricia Wang, CEO, The Advanced AI Society

• Vikas Malhotra, CEO, WOPLLI, IEEE Chair, Digital Trust

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

CONV2X Decentralized Health 2026 addresses the critical opportunities and challenges shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences, including AI infrastructure, decentralized data ecosystems, digital identity, cybersecurity, privacy by design, regulatory evolution, and trusted data exchange.

Designed for healthcare and life sciences decision makers, the summit provides a forum for regulators, health system leaders, technology executives, researchers, and innovators to explore the strategies and technologies required to advance connected, intelligent, and patient centered healthcare.

Early Bird registration is available at:

https://conv2xsymposium.com/shop/?add-to-cart=6644

Registration rates increase by $200 beginning August 1, 2026. Seating is intentionally limited to maintain a high impact executive experience.

About CONV2X

CONV2X is the premier conference series produced by Partners in Digital Health, convening global leaders across decentralized technology, AI, digital identity, healthcare innovation, and life sciences transformation.

CONV2X events bring together regulators, healthcare executives, enterprise technology leaders, and academic researchers for high signal programming designed to accelerate industry transformation.

The event is produced by Blockchain in Healthcare Today Platform Approaches Journal (BHTY), a peer reviewed open access journal advancing research and implementation of decentralized technologies in healthcare.