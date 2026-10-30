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Press Releases

Contineum Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated small molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 12th at 8:40 a.m. ET.



An audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Contineum’s website. A webcast replay will also be available.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with significant unmet need. PIPE-791, an LPA1 receptor antagonist, is in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain. PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development by Johnson & Johnson for major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.


Contacts

Steve Kunszabo
Contineum Therapeutics
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-649-1158
skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

Southern California Events Healthcare
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