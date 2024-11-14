SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Contineum Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies that target biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments in the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences during November 2024.


  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, Monday, November 18, 2024, New York - Carmine Stengone, Contineum’s President and CEO, will present at 4:10 p.m. ET.
  • Jefferies 2024 London Healthcare Conference, Thursday, November 21, 2024, London - Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

The Stifel presentation will be webcast on the Investors section of Contineum’s website. A webcast replay will also be available.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with high unmet need. Contineum is focused on targeting biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments, that Contineum believes, once modulated, may demonstrably impact the course of disease. Contineum has a pipeline of internally-developed programs to address multiple NI&I disorders. Contineum has two drug candidates in clinical trials, PIPE-791, an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis, and PIPE-307, a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. PIPE-307 is being developed pursuant to a global license and development agreement between Contineum and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, who has also announced plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial of PIPE-307 in depression in 2024. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Contacts

Steve Kunszabo
Contineum Therapeutics
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-649-1158
skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac