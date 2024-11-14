Contineum Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies that target biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments in the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences during November 2024.





Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference , Monday, November 18, 2024, New York - Carmine Stengone, Contineum’s President and CEO, will present at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Jefferies 2024 London Healthcare Conference, Thursday, November 21, 2024, London - Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

The Stifel presentation will be webcast on the Investors section of Contineum’s website. A webcast replay will also be available.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with high unmet need. Contineum is focused on targeting biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments, that Contineum believes, once modulated, may demonstrably impact the course of disease. Contineum has a pipeline of internally-developed programs to address multiple NI&I disorders. Contineum has two drug candidates in clinical trials, PIPE-791, an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis, and PIPE-307, a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. PIPE-307 is being developed pursuant to a global license and development agreement between Contineum and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, who has also announced plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial of PIPE-307 in depression in 2024. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

