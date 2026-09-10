CONNECTA Therapeutics Announces Financing to Advance Clinical Development of Fragile X Syndrome Program

€3.1 million financing led by new investor Clave Capital, with participation from existing investors

Proceeds will support completion of ongoing Phase IIa trial of CTH120 in Fragile X syndrome, with topline data readout expected in mid-2027





BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONNECTA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering first-in-class neuroplasticity modulators to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has closed a €3.1 million financing led by new investor Clave Capital through its Innvierte Science Tech Clave Innohealth, F.C.R. fund and supported by existing investors Inveready, CDTI Innvierte and Prous Institute for Biomedical Research.

The funds will support CONNECTA in accelerating the Phase IIa clinical trial of CTH120 in adult males with Fragile X syndrome (FXS) (NCT07654114).

Jordi Fàbrega, Co‑Founder and CEO of CONNECTA Therapeutics, said: “This represents a significant milestone for CONNECTA and supports our efforts to advance CTH120 for FXS. We believe the Phase IIa data expected in mid-2027 will be an important step in demonstrating the potential of CTH120 to address the underlying biology of the disease and improve outcomes for patients living with FXS.”

Backed by strong preclinical and Phase I safety data (NCT06480968), the study, initiated in June 2026, is evaluating CTH120 in 30 randomized adult males with FXS. The trial is assessing safety, tolerability and effectiveness at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute (HMRIB) and the Parc Taulí Research and Innovation Institute Foundation (I3PT), alongside biomarker research with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG). The trial is funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and the European Union’s NextGeneration EU program (Project reference: CPP2022-009659). In parallel, CONNECTA is advancing preparations for the future pediatric development of CTH120 through the FRAXCURE project.

Ignacio Prieto Fernández, Investment Associate at Clave Capital, commented: “CONNECTA has built a differentiated approach to targeting neuroplasticity in FXS, supported by a clear clinical development strategy and an experienced team. The Company has made important progress in advancing CTH120 into Phase IIa clinical development, and we look forward to supporting the team as it works toward its next key milestone.”

Sara Secall, General Partner at Inveready, added: “As seed investor, we have seen CONNECTA make significant progress in advancing CTH120 from a compelling scientific concept into clinical development. Our participation through our latest BIO Fund IV reflects our continued confidence in the team, its strategy and the potential significance of the upcoming clinical milestones.”

In connection with the financing, Ignacio Prieto Fernández will join CONNECTA's Board of Directors as the representative of Clave Capital.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Nellie Stephens, Ben Cowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 9621

Email: CONNECTA@optimumcomms.com

About CONNECTA Therapeutics

CONNECTA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging its small-molecule neuroplasticity modulation platform to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Neuroplasticity is the ability of the nervous system to adapt its activity in response to intrinsic or extrinsic stimuli by reorganizing its structure, functions, and connections, and is impaired in the vast majority of these disorders.

The Company’s lead program, CTH120, is a potential first-in-class disease-modifying treatment for Fragile X syndrome (FXS), a rare and currently untreatable neurodevelopmental disorder that strongly impairs cognition and behavior.

Backed by strong preclinical research, Phase I safety data (NCT06480968) and the assessment of neural biomarkers in FXS (NCT06957054), CONNECTA has initiated a Phase IIa trial of CTH120 currently recruiting adult males with FXS, and is advancing the program into the pediatric FXS population, supported by the FRAXCURE project (co-funded by the European Innovation Council and the European Union, GA101217931). For further information, please visit https://connectatherapeutics.com/

About Clave Capital

Clave Capital is an independent alternative asset management firm specializing in innovative projects and industrial SMEs, with extensive experience in technology-intensive sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, and advanced industrial technologies. With more than 20 years of experience investing in, building, and supporting technology-driven companies from early stages, the firm has a strong track record in technology transfer and in translating scientific innovation into business value.

Currently, Clave Capital manages €173 million across its investment vehicles. Among these, Clave Innohealth F.C.R. is a €50 million fund focused on medical technologies, established with the support of CDTI Innvierte and several private healthcare investors. For further information, please visit https://clave.capital/

About Inveready

Inveready is one of Spain's leading alternative asset managers, investing through multiple specialized investment platforms under a single investment philosophy. Founded in 2008, the firm has evolved from its venture capital origins into one of the country's most active investment managers. Today, Inveready manages more than €2.7 billion in assets, is backed by over 2,000 investors, and has a team of 70 professionals across its offices in San Sebastián, Madrid, and Barcelona. Over more than 18 years of investing, the firm has managed more than 50 funds, backed over 275 companies, and successfully completed more than 80 exits. For further information, please visit https://inveready.com/

About CDTI

The Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI, E.P.E.) is the innovation agency of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities, dedicated to driving technological innovation across the business sector. The CDTI’s mission is to empower the Spanish business ecosystem to transform scientific and technical knowledge into globally competitive, sustainable, and inclusive growth. Under its 2024–2027 Strategic Plan, the CDTI deployed €2.423 billion in 2025 to support Spanish companies and startups.

INNVIERTE Economía Sostenible SICC S.M.E., S.A. is an initiative created by the CDTI, E.P.E. Its aim is to promote business innovation by supporting venture capital investment in technology-based or innovative companies. This entity, established as part of the Spanish Strategy for Science, Technology, and Innovation, is a closed-end, self-managed collective investment company supervised by the National Securities Market Commission. For further information, please visit https://www.cdti.es/en and https://www.innvierte.es/en

About Prous Institute for Biomedical Research

Prous Institute for Biomedical Research seeks to drive the discovery of new therapies and diagnostic technologies. It combines the development of its own initiatives in the fields of AI, data analysis and drug discovery with strategic partnerships and investments in early-stage biomedical research projects. With more than six decades of experience in the field of life sciences, the Prous Institute has the knowledge and skills to accelerate translational research and, in doing so, improve the health and quality of life of its patients. Our commitment to innovation is built on a collaborative model that fosters partnerships with prestigious academic institutions, government research agencies and benchmark hospital centres. In addition to our internal developments, our investment portfolio currently holds 10 biotechnology and AI companies, including Prous Institute spin-offs. For further information, please visit https://prousresearch.com/