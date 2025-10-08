Confo Therapeutics Awarded VLAIO Grant for Development of Ultra-Long-Acting Antibody-Based GPCR Therapeutics in Endocrine and Metabolic Conditions

Ghent, Belgium – October 8, 2025 – Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of novel medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), announced today that it has secured a EUR 1 million grant from Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO). Confo will use this 2-year grant to advance research and development of ultra-long-acting medicines targeting GPCRs, including bi- and multi-specific antibody formats, built on its proprietary, patent-protected platform. These next-generation antibody therapeutics are designed to deliver greater efficacy and address multiple biological pathways, a key advantage in managing lifelong conditions such as obesity and other metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics, stated: “This latest grant from VLAIO further validates our technology and reflects the progress we are making in developing our proprietary antibody-based programs, specifically in metabolic and endocrine diseases with high unmet medical needs. The funding will aid the advancement of ultra-long-acting GPCR antibodies for a range of chronic diseases, reinforcing our leadership in GPCR drug discovery and development. We are grateful to VLAIO for its continued support, which will strengthen our capabilities to progressing these innovative programs.”

Christel Menet, CSO of Confo Therapeutics, added: “Long-acting therapies with superior efficacy and improved pharmacokinetics are needed to overcome the limitations of peptide-based treatments. With VLAIO’s support, we will accelerate development of novel treatments for obesity and other metabolic indications, including bi- and multi-specific GPCR-targeting antibodies to overcome current hurdles and deliver meaningful and lasting clinical benefits.”

Confo’s proprietary platform enables successful discovery and development of small molecules and antibodies targeting challenging GPCRs. Its first example of an antibody agonist targeting the melanocortin receptor 4 (MC4R) was published in Nature Communications last year. Since then, the company’s antibody discovery efforts have been successfully extended towards multiple GPCR targets, demonstrating the significant potential of Confo’s platform and its rapidly advancing antibody pipeline. Confo holds exclusive licenses in the field of GPCRs through the “Steyaert patents,” an extensive worldwide patent estate covering its suite of technologies including Nb35 for structural biology.

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating novel medicines targeting GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors). It develops antibodies and small molecules with the desired pharmacology by employing its proprietary discovery platform. The company is building a robust pipeline of product candidates to transform therapeutic outcomes for patients with a focus on metabolic and endocrine diseases. The company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced industry experts with extensive knowledge of the discovery and development of GPCR-directed medicines. Confo Therapeutics is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information, visit www.confotherapeutics.com

