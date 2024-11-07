Concierge Medicine Market to Reach US$ 37.87 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global concierge medicine market size is estimated to be valued at USD 19.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 37.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the Concierge Medicine Market is attributed to increasing demand for personalized healthcare and focus on quality healthcare over quantity. With rising income levels and health consciousness among individuals, there is growing demand for healthcare services. These services offer personalized care, specialized diagnostic tests, unlimited access to physicians, and more accessible appointment options. This model addresses the needs of wealthier patients who may be seeking alternatives due to perceived limitations of standard primary care, Further, the fee paid to concierge physicians guarantees longer visits and direct access which fosters doctor-patient relationship and improves health outcomes. Market Trends Adoption of Hybrid Models: The hybrid model offers advantages of both direct patient care approach along with cost savings. It allows physicians to treat both concierge and non-concierge patients by allocating specific times for direct care patients and scaling services according to membership fees. This balances work-life flexibility for physicians alongside higher revenues. Rise of Multi-Specialty Group Practices: Large group medical practices are transforming primary care with multi-specialty services and technology enabled tools to enhance patient experience and health monitoring. They employ physicians from different specialties to personalize care. This model is gaining traction as it provides seamless coordinated care across specialties using shared medical records and under one roof access. Concierge Medicine Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $19.86 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $37.87 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Ownership, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising healthcare costs • Demand for personalized healthcare Restraints & Challenges • High service cost • Limited insurance coverage Individual Membership Segment: The individual membership segment is expected to account for around 65% of the total concierge medicine market share in 2024. As the trend of personalized healthcare grows, more individuals are opting for concierge medicine services to access enhanced quality of care and personalized attention from physicians. Concierge practices cater to 5-25 patients per doctor. This provides benefits such as same- or next-day appointments, extended visit times, and 24/7 physician access via phone, text, or email. Group Membership Segment: The group membership segment includes larger concierge medical groups consisting of multiple physicians serving hundreds of members through a centralized service model. This segment is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period driven by growing preference of employers to offer concierge medicine benefits as part of employee healthcare benefits. Key Market Takeaways The global concierge medicine market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to growing demand for personalized healthcare services and preventive care approach. On the basis of ownership, group segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, accounting for around 60% market share in 2031. Large group concierge practices are able to provide enhanced services and amenities through economies of scale. By application, primary care services accounts for over 35% of the total market share currently. However, cardiology and internal care segments are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period driven by focus on preventive healthcare and management of chronic diseases. North America holds the leading position in the global concierge medicine market and is expected to dominate over the next 7 years. Factors such as higher disposable incomes, rising healthcare costs, and growing focus on wellness & lifestyle medicine are driving higher adoption of concierge services in the region. Competitor Insights - PartnerMD

- Crossover Health

- MDVIP

- CONCIERGE CONSULTANTS & CARDIOLOGY

- Signature MD

- Peninsula Doctor

- Winstead PC

- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners,

- Specialdocs Consultants, LLC.

- Priority Physicians, Inc. Recent Developments In July 2023, Specialdocs Consultants, LLC announced a partnership with 10 physicians to launch its unique personalized care practices. The partnership will strengthen Specialdocs Consultants's position due to growing demand for concierge medicine. Detailed Segmentation- By Ownership: Group



Standalone By Application: Cardiology



Primary Care



Psychiatry



Pediatrics



Osteopathy



Neurology



Others By End User: Individuals



Corporate Organizations By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





