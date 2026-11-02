Conavi Medical Completes First U.S. Commercial Placement and Clinical Cases with its OCTIV™ Hybrid Imaging System to Guide Coronary Interventions

Dr. Megha Prasad and fellow physicians at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia complete first clinical cases with Conavi’s next-generation FDA-cleared hybrid IVUS–OCT imaging system

Company introduces OCTIV™, powered by Novasight™, as the system’s commercial name

OCTIV combines IVUS and OCT in one catheter, with enhancements focused on image quality, deliverability and ease of use

First commercial placement and completed clinical cases advance Conavi’s U.S. rollout ahead of TCT 2026

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced the completion of the first U.S. placement and clinical cases with OCTIV™, powered by Novasight™, its FDA-cleared hybrid intravascular imaging system, at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Interventional cardiologist Dr. Megha Prasad performed the first cases, marking a milestone in Conavi’s U.S. commercial rollout.

“The first placement and clinical cases with OCTIV move our next-generation system from FDA clearance into clinical use in the United States,” said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. “OCTIV brings the complementary information from IVUS and OCT into one catheter, with design enhancements focused on image quality, deliverability and ease of use.”

OCTIV combines intravascular ultrasound (“IVUS”) and optical coherence tomography (“OCT”) in a single imaging catheter, providing simultaneous, co-registered views of coronary arteries to support assessment of coronary artery disease and guide percutaneous coronary intervention (“PCI”). The placement and first cases mark a milestone in Conavi’s targeted U.S. commercial rollout following FDA 510(k) clearance.

“Having IVUS and OCT available in a single catheter gives us complementary information about the vessel during a coronary intervention,” said Dr. Megha Prasad, an interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and associate professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “In our first week with the OCTIV hybrid IVUS-OCT system, the device helped us identify a range of issues, from in-stent restenosis to dissections and plaque ruptures, findings that helped inform our treatment plans. In ostial and multivessel cases, we were able to switch between hybrid and IVUS-only runs, which gave us the full picture while conserving contrast. Paired with physiology, it also helped us assess vessels in patients with microvascular disease.”

Hybrid Imaging and Key Differentiating Features

OCTIV brings together the following capabilities to support image-guided coronary interventions:

Hybrid IVUS–OCT imaging: Simultaneous, co-registered images from a single catheter and pullback combine the imaging depth of IVUS with the high-resolution detail of OCT, allowing physicians to assess complementary features of the same vessel segment.

Image quality: The platform includes enhancements designed to improve image quality, supporting visualization of vessel structures and detailed assessment of lesions and stent deployment.

Catheter deliverability: An updated catheter design is intended to improve deliverability through coronary anatomy and facilitate access to the areas physicians need to assess.

Ease of use: The patient interface module (“PIM”), which connects the catheter to the system, is positioned outside the sterile field. This configuration and a streamlined catheter connection workflow are designed to simplify setup and use in the catheterization laboratory.

Contrast mitigation: Access to IVUS imaging without a contrast flush allows physicians to use IVUS for selected imaging steps and OCT where additional high-resolution detail is needed, supporting a tailored approach to contrast use.

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center is the first U.S. site in the targeted rollout of OCTIV. Conavi is focused on supporting clinical use at the hospital and advancing placement of the system at additional U.S. institutions. The first clinical cases were completed ahead of Conavi’s participation in Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (“TCT”) 2026. The Company’s conference participation includes a podium presentation by Dr. Prasad featuring hybrid IVUS–OCT imaging, preclinical research and physician education sessions.

The Company also introduced OCTIV as the commercial name for its next-generation system. The name brings together references to OCT and IVUS and is inspired by the musical term “octave”, reflecting two complementary imaging modalities working in harmony. OCTIV is powered by Conavi’s Novasight technology.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

(Note: Dr. Prasad discloses consulting payments from Conavi)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated clinical benefits and performance of OCTIV, continued clinical use, placements at additional U.S. institutions, participation in TCT 2026, the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi’s resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi’s hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contact

Mark Quick, Chief Financial Officer | 416-483-0100

Christina Cameron, Investor Relations | 416-483-0100 ext. 121 | IR@conavi.com

Susan Thomas, Media | 619-540-9195