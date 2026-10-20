Conavi Medical Announces New Grants of Stock Options - October 19, 2026

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 1,600,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”).

The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$0.20 per common share and have a term of ten years from the date of grant. The options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly instalments over the subsequent 36 months, subject to the terms of the Plan.

The grant of these stock options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

Forward looking information

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi’s resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi’s hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact

Mark Quick, Chief Financial Officer | 416-483-0100

Christina Cameron, Investor Relations | 416-483-0100 ext. 121 | IR@conavi.com