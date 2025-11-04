Conavi Expands Leadership Team to Support Next Phase of U.S. Commercialization

- Mark Quick Appointed Chief Financial Officer, Bringing Extensive Public Company Capital Markets Expertise -

- Current CFO, Stefano Picone, will take on a Transitional Strategic Role to Support Leadership Continuity During Growth Phase -

- Leadership additions follow submission of next-generation Novasight™ to the FDA for 510(k) clearance -

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced strategic leadership changes aligned to the Company’s planned commercial launch and expansion in the United States.

Conavi has submitted its next generation Novasight Hybrid IVUS/OCT intravascular imaging system to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance, and is actively building the infrastructure required to support a successful U.S. launch in the largest market for intravascular imaging globally.

As part of these preparations, Conavi has appointed Mark Quick as Chief Financial Officer, bringing strong capital-markets expertise from senior roles at publicly traded life sciences and medtech companies. He will oversee financial strategy and investor engagement as Conavi prepares for launch in the United States.

Stefano Picone will take on a transitional strategic role with the Company as the Chief Strategy Officer. Having successfully guided Conavi through its go-public transaction, first public equity financing, and organizational scale-up, Mr. Picone now shifts focus to strategic execution and ensuring continuity as the Company advances through this commercial scale-up period.

“We are entering a very exciting chapter for Conavi as we prepare for broader U.S. adoption of our hybrid imaging platform,” said Thomas Looby, Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. “Mark brings the ideal financial and strategic mindset to help guide our U.S. launch and expand our presence in the capital markets. Stefano’s leadership over the past decade has been instrumental in establishing the corporate foundation we stand on today, and we are grateful for his significant financial stewardship and continued support as we execute on Conavi’s long-term growth and value-creation strategy. With these leadership enhancements and U.S. expansion activities advancing, we are confident we have the right team, capabilities, and focus in place to deliver success in the United States and create long-term value for shareholders.”

“Conavi has a differentiated and highly compelling technology platform,” said Mark Quick, Chief Financial Officer of Conavi Medical. “I’m excited to join at this stage of growth and look forward to working with the team to advance a strong financial, operational, and capital markets strategy as the Company prepares for commercialization.”

Mark Quick — Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Quick is a seasoned finance executive with more than 20 years of experience in the medical technology and life sciences sectors. Prior to joining Conavi, he held senior financial leadership roles with publicly traded companies on Nasdaq, where he led capital markets strategy, budgeting and forecasting, financial reporting, and corporate development initiatives. Earlier in his career, Mr. Quick served as a sell-side equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity, where he covered the medical device industry. Mr. Quick holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and an International Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid™ System is the first to combine intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device, enabling simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The first-generation Novasight Hybrid™ System has regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan. For more information, visit conavi.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of Conavi’s future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements that appear in this release may include, without limitation, references to transitions in the Company’s strategic leadership, Conavi’s plans for the commercialization of its Novasight Hybrid™ System and expected FDA clearance and the commercial launch of next generation Novasight in the U.S. and other U.S. expansion activities.

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to management that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and many factors could cause Conavi’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Conavi’s ability to retain key personnel; its ability to execute on its business plans and strategies; and other factors listed in the “Risk Factors” sections of the joint information circular of Conavi dated August 30, 2024 and in the final short form prospectus of Conavi dated April 15, 2025 (each of which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions and Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, Conavi cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Conavi expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

