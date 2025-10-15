Complete Genomics Highlights New Products, Partnerships, First DNBSEQ User Group Meeting at ASHG 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a leading innovator in genomic sequencing, today announced a series of milestones at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, Oct. 14–18, 2025 in Boston.

At ASHG 2025, for the first time, Complete Genomics will host a DNBSEQ™ User Group Meeting to bring together researchers and customers to share best practices, explore applications across oncology, rare disease and population genomics, and hear updates from the company on product innovations. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT in the Marina Ballroom of the Westin Boston Seaport District. The session will feature customer presentations and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration among the growing DNBSEQ user community. For more information, visit completegenomics.com/boston-user-group-meeting-2025.

For a full listing of Complete Genomics programming at ASHG, visit completegenomics.com/events/ashg-2025, including:

CoLab Presentation (Oct. 15, 10:15 a.m., Theater 2, Exhibit Hall): Corbin Jones (UNC Chapel Hill) will share early insights into spatial gene expression in microscopic colitis using Stereo-seq.

Industry Workshop (Oct. 16, 3:00 p.m., Room 204AB): Stanford's Michael Snyder and Johns Hopkins' Sam Curtis will present on longitudinal iPOP multi-omics and AI-informed approaches to multi-cancer detection.

Poster Sessions: Researchers from Stanford and Bio-Rad will present on the unbiased spatial profiling of the intestine, integrated single-cell RNA-seq with Bio-Rad ddSEQ and DNBSEQ-T1+RS*, and longitudinal multi-omics profiling with DNBSEQ technologies.

Earlier this year at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference, Complete Genomics unveiled the DNBSEQ-T1+RS sequencer, designed for cost-effective and scalable sequencing across a wide range of applications. The system has now begun shipping in the U.S. market. Through the early access program for the DNBSEQ-T1+RS, data was generated across a wide range of applications with partners ranging from single cell RNA-seq, whole exome sequencing, PGT-A, and oncology. Ongoing partnerships include testing compatibility with methylation and proteomics samples. Selected datasets will be available on the completegenomics.com/learn/demo-data.

The STOmics product line also continues to expand with the addition of two new offerings: the new Large Chip Designs v1.3 (starting from 1cm x 2 cm and beyond), enabling larger-scale spatial transcriptomics studies, and the enhanced DNBSEQ-T7RS Stereo-seq Visualization Reagent Set (T7 STO FCL PE75) sequencing kits, delivering improved performance and flexibility for researchers.

"With the launch of the DNBSEQ-T1+RS in the U.S., the expansion of our STOmics portfolio, and several key partnerships, 2025 has been a pivotal year for Complete Genomics," said Rob Tarbox, VP of Product and Marketing. "We're strengthening collaborations, expanding U.S. manufacturing, and bringing researchers together at our first DNBSEQ User Group Meeting to advance the next generation of genomic discovery."

Complete Genomics continues to partner with top U.S. research institutions.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona is set to become a Complete Genomics Certified Service Provider for STOmics Stereo‑seq spatial transcriptomics technology. This collaboration is expected to expand Mayo Clinic's capabilities in advanced spatial biology, enabling large-scale, high-resolution transcriptomic analysis to support a broad range of translational research applications.

Researchers at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, including Dr. Elsa Molina, Director of the Salk Single-Cell & Spatial Omics Core, and Dr. Yuan Sui, NOMIS–Salk Fellow in the Professor Tony Hunter Lab, are currently conducting a pilot study with Complete Genomics' San Jose R&D team to evaluate STOmics spatial transcriptomics technology. The study aims to generate unbiased, spatially resolved whole-transcriptome data for comparison with other spatial platforms in use at Salk. Results from this collaboration are expected to be shared in the near future.

Complete Genomics has also partnered with Bio-Rad to advance single-cell and spatial transcriptomics by combining Bio-Rad's ddSEQ™ Single-Cell Isolator and SEQuoia™ RiboDepletion Kit with the high-throughput DNBSEQ-T7RS sequencer. Together, these solutions deliver proven performance on single-cell libraries and enable advanced spatial sequencing with up to 50% lower sequencing costs and improved transcriptome data quality, offering researchers streamlined workflows and powerful new capabilities for discovery.

In addition, the company is expanding its U.S. reagent manufacturing facility in San Jose, California, beginning with reagents for the DNBSEQ-T7RS high-throughput sequencer with additional kits becoming available in the future. Local production will improve delivery times on selected products, making the Complete Genomics supply chain more resilient for U.S. customers. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to quality and compliance, ensuring production of consistent and dependable reagents to support our customers.

In support of local manufacturing, Complete Genomics has successfully completed Stage 1 and Stage 2 audits by TÜV and has been recommended for ISO 13485:2026 certification, with the final certificate expected within 60 days. This internationally recognized quality standard underscores the company's commitment to rigorous product design, development, and quality management practices. The certification provides added assurance of product reliability and consistency—an increasingly important factor as DNBSEQ platforms gain adoption in translational and clinical research environments.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, complete sequencing solutions including sample/library preparation, lab automation, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing portfolio offers a full lineup of sequencers ranging from low, medium, and high throughput capacities, all powered by its proprietary DNBSEQ technology. More than 10,900 publications are based on DNBSEQ technology across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

